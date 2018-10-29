Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat Split: 'It Was a Fun Fling,' Source Says

Kourtney Kardashian and Lukka Sabbat are done.

After casually dating for a few months, Kardashian and Sabbat are no longer spending time together, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Kourtney is no longer seeing Luka,” the source says. “It was a fun fling for her, but not a big deal.”

And Kardashian certainly isn’t heartbroken over the split.

“She has more important things to focus on, like her kids and work. Kourtney is doing great,” the source adds. “She is looking forward to all the fun holidays.

Kardashian, 39, and Sabbat, 20, were first linked after a whirlwind weekend in September that took them from Los Angeles to Chicago. They were seen outside L.A.’s The Nice Guy on a Friday and at TAO Chicago and Chicago’s FOUND Hotel parties on a Saturday.

They were later photographed shopping, attending church and hanging out with Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid.

The two got together shortly after Kardashian split from Younes Bendjima in August.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s inner circle thought Sabbat was a positive change of pace from Bendjima.

“All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka,” the source said.

“None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20!” the source added. “They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down-to-earth and good guy.”

Kardashian recently went on a family trip to Bali with her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick also joined the reality star on the vacation along with their three children: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

“Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace,” Kardashian captioned a series of photos from the getaway.