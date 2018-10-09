Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying the single life.

Following her split from Younes Bendjima in August, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been spending time with grown-ish star Luka Sabbat.

While the pair has recently been seen out and about together, a source shares that they’re simply having fun and the relationship isn’t serious.

“It’s nothing serious right now,” the source says about Kardashian, 39, and Sabbat, 20.

“It makes her feel good to have these hot, young guys who are interested in her,” says the source.

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images; Greg Doherty/Getty Images; Toby Zerna / Newspix / Getty Images

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Goes Shopping with 20-Year-Old New Love Interest Luka Sabbat

Over the weekend, Kardashian and her younger sister Kendall Jenner enjoyed a double lunch date with Sabbat and Anwar Hadid at Nobu Malibu on Sunday. The foursome was joined by a few other friends, and Kardashian also brought her 8-year-old son Mason with ex Scott Disick to the meal.

“Lukas is also good friends with Kendall,” says the source. “He’s young and is going with the flow. If everyone’s saying, ‘Hang out with Kourtney,’ he’s going to hang out with her.”

Kardashian and Sabbat, a model and actor, were first linked after a whirlwind weekend in September that took them from Los Angeles to Chicago. They were seen outside L.A.’s The Nice Guy on a Friday and at TAO Chicago and Chicago’s FOUND Hotel parties on a Saturday.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s inner circle thinks that Sabbat is a positive change of pace from Bendjima.

“All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka,” a source told PEOPLE.

“None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20!” added the source. “They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down to earth and good guy.”