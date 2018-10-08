Double Date! Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat Spotted with Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid

Sisters that date together, stay together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and their respective love interests, Luka Sabbat and Anwar Hadid, met up for lunch at Nobu Malibu on Sunday.

In photos of the outing obtained by the Daily Mail, Kardashian, 39, wore a white shirt and dark pants with her hair in a loose ponytail, while Jenner, 22, paired a green sweater with red and white pants. Sabbat, 20, opted for a button-down and white pants, and Anwar, 19, covered up with a jacket.

The foursome was joined by a few other friends, and Kardashian also brought her 8-year-old son Mason with ex Scott Disick to the meal.

Jenner gave fans a peek into the casual hangout on her Instagram story, flashing the car decor of her convertible in one photo. In a video, she showed off her pants as she stood next to Sabbat in front of a mirror.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Sofia Richie Relaxes in Malibu as Boyfriend Scott Disick Travels to NYC with Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashian and Sabbat, a model and actor, were first linked after a whirlwind weekend in September that took them from Los Angeles to Chicago. They were seen outside L.A.’s The Nice Guy on a Friday and at TAO Chicago and Chicago’s FOUND Hotel parties on a Saturday.

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat SplashNews.com

A source previously told PEOPLE Kardashian’s inner circle thinks that Sabbat is a positive change of pace from her last boyfriend Younes Bendjima, whom she split from in August.

“All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka,” a source told PEOPLE. “None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down to earth and good guy.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Poses in Leopard Print Thong Bikini as She Says She Keeps Her Feelings ‘Low-Key’

Jenner and Hadid, both models, were first linked in June, when they were spotted kissing at a CFDA Awards afterparty in New York City around the time that she started seeing Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Anwar were “very, very together” during Paris Fashion Week. And according to the insider, Jenner’s pals Gigi Hadid, 23, and Bella Hadid, 21 — Anwar’s older sisters — are on board with the romance.

“They actually kind of like it,” the source said. “They all hang out together and Gigi and Bella actually think they’re good together. Their friends think it’s a little weird, but it works.”

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Victor Boyko/Getty

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Dances Around in the Pool Wearing a Sexy String Bikini