Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Having Fun' with Luka Sabbat: 'His Young Age Doesn't Seem to Matter'

Kourtney Kardashian‘s 19-year age gap with her new man is not bothering her one bit.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, and Luka Sabbat, 20, were spotted together in Los Angeles and Chicago this weekend. A source exclusively tells PEOPLE, “His young age doesn’t seem to matter.”

“Kourtney is great,” the source explains. “She seems very happy. She had fun in Chicago with friends and Luka. She is back in L.A. now with her kids. Things with Luka are pretty new. It’s not like she calls him a boyfriend.”

The source continues, “They are having fun. She finds Luka very charming and she is definitely interested. Everyone seems to have a very positive attitude about him.”

Kardashian’s interest in the actor and model, who stars on grown-ish, comes after her split from Younes Bendjima in early August.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Sabbat have been secretly dating for more than a month. “All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka,” the source said. “None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down to earth and good guy.”

On Friday, Kardashian and Sabbat hung out at The Nice Guy and Chateau Marmont in L.A. An insider told PEOPLE, “Luka had his arm around Kourtney, and they were flirting.”

The next night, the jet-setting duo partied at the opening of TAO Chicago before heading to the opening of Chicago’s FOUND Hotel, a source told PEOPLE. At TAO, Kardashian reunited with pals Malika Haqq, Jonathan Cheban and Dave Grutman.

A TAO partygoer told PEOPLE that although Kardashian and Sabbat did not display PDA, “they were close to each other, and there was a sense of chemistry as the two were laughing and having fun together all night.”

