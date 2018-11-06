Back on? Kourtney Kardashian and Ex Luka Sabbat Attend Diddy's Birthday Party Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat continue to spend time together — as friends.

Less than a week after PEOPLE reported the couple had cooled off, they were all smiles as they were spotted leaving Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ 49th birthday bash at Ysabel Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The two coordinated in all-black outfits, with Kardashian, 39, wearing leather pants and a strapless top, and Sabbat, 20, wearing a black suit and combat boots.

“Kourtney likes Luka,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It’s never been serious though and never will be. She hooks up with him occasionally, but that’s it.”

Kardashian and the black-ish star were first linked in September after her split from Younes Bendjima, 25. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the actor and model was a pleasant change of pace for Kardashian.

“None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20,” the source said. “They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down-to-earth and good guy.”

Last week, however, a separate source told PEOPLE the casual romance had fizzled out.

“Kourtney is no longer seeing Luka,” the source said. “It was a fun fling for her, but not a big deal. She has more important things to focus on, like her kids and work.”

“Kourtney is doing great,” the source added. “She is looking forward to all the fun holidays.”