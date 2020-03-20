Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Felt Like She Was on a 'Hamster Wheel' — and What Changed

At 40 years old, Kourtney Kardashian has learned the importance of work-life balance.

The mom of three sat down with E! News’ Jason Kennedy for Monday’s episode of In the Room, where she opens up about some of the changes she’s gone through in the last year — and the important shifts she’s made to her schedule. Last year, the reality star decided to take a small step back from her family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so that she could focus on her family.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the interview, Kennedy, 38, remarks that a mutual friend of theirs told him “this is a new season for Kourtney in her life,” asking whether that feels accurate.

“I do,” Kourtney says. “I feel like I’ve finally gotten to the place where I can balance being a mom and working. I’ve always done both, obviously, but it used to be where I would work a lot more. And so I’ve really shifted my focus.”

The reality star — who shares sons Mason, 10, Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex Scott Disick — says her kids have always been her “top priority.”

“But I never had time with them after school to do their homework and go to their activities,” she says. “They all really need one-on-one time with me, so making an effort to do something — it’s time-consuming, it’s my whole life.”

So what prompted the shift?

“I was feeling just really unhappy,” she admits. “I felt like I was on a hamster wheel. I felt like something needed to change.”

Tensions between Kourtney and sisters Kim Kardashian West, 39, and Khloé Kardashian, 35, came to a head during the season 17 finale of KUWTK in December, with Kourtney confessing she had reached her “breaking point” and didn’t want to film anymore.

But she did resume filming, and teasers for the upcoming season have hinted at more drama between the sisters.

“She’s filming again,” mom Kris Jenner confirmed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. “I think she just needed a little bit of a break.”

“You know how we all hit a tipping point? She hit a wall and she was frustrated,” said Jenner, 64. “And she felt under-appreciated, and that her sisters didn’t understand her boundaries. So I think after taking a little bit of time off, she’s seen the light.”

The full episode of In the Room airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET and Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, both on E!