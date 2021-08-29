Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romantic trip comes less than a month after the Blink-182 flew on a plane for the first time since surviving a deadly 2008 plane crash

Kourtney Kardashian Kisses Travis Barker in Steamy Snaps from Their Trip to Italy: 'That's Amore'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show Off Major PDA During Trip to Italy: 'That's Amore'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show Off Major PDA During Trip to Italy: 'That's Amore'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are packing on the PDA in Italy!

On Sunday morning, the couple posted a pair of steamy photographs documenting their latest trip together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a post shared by Kardashian, 42, the pair are seen sharing a kiss during a romantic boat ride. For the snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wore a black thong bikini as Barker, 45, opted for a pair of matching swim trunks with his plethora of tattoos on full display.

"That's Amore," Kardashian captioned the sultry snap, as Barker commented on the post with a simple black heart emoji.

In another post shared by Barker, the couple share another smooch on a boat. "Italy 🖤," the Blink-182 drummer captioned the affectionate snap.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show Off Major PDA During Trip to Italy: 'That's Amore' Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

The pair's romantic trip to Italy comes less than a month after Barker flew on a plane for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash, which killed 4 people and left Barker with third-degree burns on more than half of his body.

"It's a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo. The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the US without having to fly and Kourtney has been totally fine with it."

Barker even documented the event on Instagram, posting a photo of himself holding up and kissing Kardashian in front of the jet. "With you anything is possible," Barker captioned the post, which Kardashian later shared to her Instagram Story, adding, "anything and everything with you."

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Flies on an Airplane for the First Time Since Surviving Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

Since then, their romance has continued to heat up. From Barker tattooing Kardashian's first name on his chest to the pair packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to Utah earlier this year, the pair haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker has also gotten the seal of approval from Kardashian's family. "Her family and friends all really like him," the source said. "Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."