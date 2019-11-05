Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian Wish 'Queen of Everything' Kris Jenner a Happy 64th Birthday

Happy birthday to reality TV’s most famous mom!

Kris Jenner turned 64 on Tuesday, and as per tradition, her daughters celebrated the occasion with sweet tributes on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, kicked off the birthday celebrations with a hilarious video of “queen” Jenner singing karaoke.

“Happy birthday to the queen of everything (karaoke included),” she wrote.

In the clip, Jenner raps along to son-in-law Kanye West‘s hit song “Mercy.”

Kim Kardashian West, 39, also wished her mom a happy birthday on social media, sharing a photo of the two cuddled up on a couch together.

“Happy Birthday mama!!!! Today is your day! You are the best mom in the entire world,” she wrote. “I don’t know how you do it! Seriously my love and respect for you grows every single day seeing how you manage to take care of 6 kids, a million grand kids and make everyone feel so loved and special.”

“You’ve given us the tools to be the best we can be and have taught us that kindness rules the world!” she concluded. “I can’t wait to celebrate you today! I love you so much!”

Khloé Kardashian, 34, shared a handful of her favorite photos and videos of her momager from over the years on her Instagram Story — including a few iconic moments from the family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In one famous clip, Jenner snaps pictures of Kim as she poses for Playboy.

“Kim, you’re doing amazing sweetie,” she says.

In another clip, Jenner scolds Kim for taking a selfie during a less-than-opportune moment.

“Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister is going to jail,” she says.

And of course, Khloé included a few photos of Jenner holding baby True, Khloé’s 18-month-old daughter with ex Tristan Thompson.