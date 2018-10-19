Kourtney Kardashian Is Bummed Her 3 Kids Don’t Want to Do a Family Halloween Costume This Year

Kourtney Kardashian‘s kids are growing up a little too fast for her liking!

The mom of three, 39, posted about her woes on Instagram on Friday, revealing that her kids — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3½ — with ex Scott Disick have requested individual Halloween costumes. The reality star bemoaned this fact, writing alongside a picture from last year of her brood dressed as Power Rangers, “My kids don’t want to do a group costume with me this year.” She added a sad emoji.

The KarJenners are known for their elaborate Halloween costumes. Last year, Kardashian put on a blonde bob wig to dress up with her then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima as the infamous 1930s criminals Bonnie & Clyde. She also wore a Tin Man costume from The Wizard of Oz (Penelope matched as Dorothy with ruby red slippers and pigtails!) and was the Michael Jackson to sister Kim Kardashian West‘s Madonna for a truly iconic look.

Kourtney Kardashian Splash News Online; Kourtney Kardashian/Snapchat

For Halloween 2017, Kardashian West, 37, wore five different costumes over the span of five days. The star channeled her favorite music icons of all time — Cher, Madonna, Aaliyah and Selena Quintanilla — and caused some controversy with her Aaliyah look. She also dressed up as a mouse for her kid-friendly look.

Kim Kardashian West Splash News Online; Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian sported a Game of Thrones Mother of Dragons costume while her boyfriend Tristan Thompson took on the role of Khal Drogo.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardasian/Instagram

Kendall Jenner Splash News Online

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner Instagram

For her own party, Kendall Jenner sported a sexy take on the Powerpuff Girl Buttercup in a green and black bra, a distressed mini skirt, thigh high boots and a black wig, while Kylie Jenner and her BFF Jordyn Woods matched as an angel and devil, respectively.