Kourtney Kardashian Says Khloé Kardashian Is in a 'Good Place' After Tristan Thompson Scandal

In the wake of her split from ex Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian is focusing her energy on their 1-year-old daughter True Thompson.

At least, according to Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, who updated comedian Ellen DeGeneres on her sibling’s well-being during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

The topic came up when DeGeneres, 61, asked Kourtney, 40, if she thought a romantic reunion was in the cards for Khloé, 34, and Tristan, 28, one day.

“I mean, I don’t know. I don’t think that deeply into it,” said Kourtney — who herself has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three kids. “I know what it’s like to want to make your family stay together because I worked really hard at that for many years.”

“She’s very strong and I just feel like she’s in a really good place,” Kourtney continued. “I think she’s just, ‘This is what’s happening right now.’ I think she’s really good at dealing with her emotions. I think moments like this really bring our family closer together and you realize how important family is.”

Added Kourtney: “That’s the best she can do. And she’s the best mother to her daughter, and that’s where all her energy is going.”

Kourtney’s update comes weeks after Khloé reunited with Thompson to celebrate their daughter True‘s first birthday.

The basketball player was spotted alongside Kardashian in videos from the bash, marking the first time the two have been seen together since he was accused of cheating on her with family friend Jordyn Woods.

Tristan’s scandal with Woods wasn’t the first time his alleged infidelities came to light. Last year, just two days before Kardashian gave birth to True, Thompson was caught on video getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge. At the same time, TMZ published footage from October 2017 allegedly depicting him kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. (Thompson has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.)

Image zoom Tristan Thompson, True Thompson and Khoé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Though they got back together after the first cheating scandal, they’ve split for good since his hookup with Woods, 21. But a source told PEOPLE Kardashian still wants Thompson to have a relationship with their daughter.

“Khloé has no desire to shut Tristan out of True’s life,” said the source. “He is her father and Khloé is much bigger than that.”

“They communicate about True, of course, but they aren’t getting back together,” the source continued.

And while he did attend True’s birthday, an insider told PEOPLE the exes mostly kept their distance from one another.

“Tristan attended the birthday party with some friends,” said the source. “Khloé seemed a bit nervous about having him there, but there was never a question if he would be invited. It’s super important to Khloé that True spends as much time with Tristan as possible. Khloé wants True to have a great relationship with Tristan.”

The source said “everything went smoothly” at the reunion, explaining that “Khloé had asked her family to behave and leave Tristan alone.”

“Khloé and Tristan posed for some pictures together with True, but otherwise had very little interaction,” the source said. “Khloé let Tristan spend some alone time with True.”