Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Party with Exes Younes Bendjima, Luka Sabbat & Ben Simmons

Image zoom (L-R) Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat BACKGRID(3)

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner both went to a party celebrating family friend Daniel Chetrit’s birthday on Friday night — as did three of their former flames.

During the bash, which was held at West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy, Kardashian, 40, ran into exes Younes Bendima, whom she split from in August 2018, and on-off fling Luka Sabbat,

who is also a friend of the famous family.

A source tells PEOPLE that “Kourtney said hi to Younes, but then didn’t have any other interaction with him.”

Kardashian, 40, wore a born top tucked into a pair of form-fitting pants, while Bendjima and Sabbat both opted for casual denim ensembles. Sister Kylie Jenner was also in attendance.

Another guest at the Friday night party was Jenner’s ex, Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons. The pair went on a “break” in May.

Although Simmons didn’t make an appearance on the 22-year-old model’s Instagram Story, she did share a photograph of herself cuddling up with the birthday boy, with whom she hosts her Beats 1 radio show.

Image zoom (L-R) Daniel Chetrit and Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Even after calling things quits, both Kardashian and Jenner appear to be on friendly terms with their exes.

One month after deciding to take some time apart, Simmons “liked” one of Jenner’s Instagram photos, in which the model struck a pose in front of a mural in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Kardashian invited both Bendjima and the grown-ish actor to her 40th birthday party earlier this year — and both exes were seen in photographs from the evening with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Kardashian and Sabbat, 21, called things off in October 2018 after casually dating for a few months, though they’ve since been spotted looking cozy.

The mother of three also had a friendly exchange with Bendjima, 25, on social media in April, shortly before her birthday.

After posting a photo slideshow of herself wearing a mini red leather dress paired with heeled sandals, Bendjima wrote, “Ya look good Minnie mouse.”

Image zoom (L-R) Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society

In an earlier affectionate gesture last December, the model shared some of his standout moments of 2018 on his Instagram Story, which included the time he spent with Kardashian.

Calling her “an amazing woman and mum,” Bendjima wrote that he couldn’t “forget about this beautiful woman inside and out,” as he wished both Kardashian and her children well.