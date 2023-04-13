Kourtney Kardashian's Vegas Wedding Elvis Officiant Called Her Khloé — and More Mishaps from Kravis' Nuptials

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are looking back on their spontaneous Las Vegas wedding — and the hilarious memories that followed!

In the couple's new Hulu Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis wedding special, fans were given an inside look at the three times the duo said "I do" in locales from Las Vegas to Santa Barbara to Portofino, Italy.

The special kicked off on the night of the 2022 Grammy Awards night last April, showing an intoxicated and giggly Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 47, traveling to the One Love Wedding Chapel, where they unofficially tied the knot after drinking "way too much tequila."

Given that this was a Sin City ceremony, Kourtney and Travis insisted on having an Elvis Presley impersonator officiate. Despite the late hour, they were able to make it happen — but not without a little mixup along the way.

During the ceremony, the Elvis impersonator told Travis to say: "I, Travis, take you, Khloé, to be my wife." However, he didn't realize he accidentally referred to the Poosh founder by her younger sister's name.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding ceremony. Hulu/YouTube

Kourtney was beside herself, hysterically laughing at the mistake. The reality star, who had already been struggling to stand on her own, then fell to the ground as she continued to laugh.

As Travis attempted to lift his wife-to-be from the floor and the Elvis impersonator apologized, Kourtney told the Blink-182 drummer: "I'm gonna cry. Wait, we need to FaceTime Khloé, we need to FaceTime her. She's gonna literally die."

The Elvis impersonator stood patiently, waiting for the couple to collect themselves and stand up before telling them, "I won't make that mistake again."

Still, Travis found the mistake hilarious and told Kourtney through his laughter, "This is the best."

As fans know, the couple's ceremony in Vegas wasn't legally binding and they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, 2022, before having a third weekend-long wedding celebration in Italy on May 22, 2022.

Though the Italian nuptials went off without a hitch, Kourtney and Travis admitted that not everything initially went to plan. The first issue arose when the couple's plan to get married in an Italian church was foiled after discovering that it wouldn't be possible with their current situation.

"The church didn't work out, especially an Italian Catholic church is so strict and we needed really specific documents or we needed to do a one-year Catholic course," she explained.

Later, after switching plans to have the ceremony on designer Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's property, Kourtney revealed the hilly terrain posed an issue for bringing in supplies and decor.

"They had to do helicopter drops to get the piano there, to get everything to build. They were dropping wood at the castle and at the property for the ceremony for days," Kourtney shared, adding that the elaborate nuptials ultimately came together in a lightning-fast 30 minutes.

"One thing I did realize working with Domenico is, what Domenico says — he really just does it," she said. "We presented a lot of stuff that looked like the church and then they almost created a church. We let some details go that I think people would be surprised with."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis chimed in, "Yeah, we just wanted to get married, we didn't really care about the details."

Kourtney then recalled to her husband, "I remember calling Melissa Kolker and planning it in 30 minutes and then calling you and talking to you about it. We were like, 'Yeah, perfect.' When everything else I do is so planned out, and so detailed."

"We provided the feeling and the vibe and then really trusted Domenico to carry it out," she continued. "We just really wanted it to feel authentic."

Because the ceremony was being held outdoors at the private residence, a priest was unable to marry them. This led Kourtney and Travis to tap Pastor Chad and his wife Julia, who are "really good friends" of theirs from California.

"The church that Travis and I had gone to before we were together was Chad and Julia's church and he dropped everything and was there for us, which was perfect," Kourtney explained.

"When we talk about our wedding to our kids, we're not gonna be like, 'Oh, we just got married in Los Angeles, or we just got married in the desert or San Francisco or Utah.' It had to be Italy, Portofino ... we wanted to say that," Travis noted.

Added Kourtney, "I think it just all came together so easily."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Hulu/YouTube

Though Kourtney was pleased with the results, she admitted during the planning process, "I felt like I had so much anxiety leading up to the wedding because I really don't like being the center of attention."

The bride also admitted to feeling some intense nerves the morning of her Italian "I do."

"I remember the day of, being in the glam room, getting ready and Irinel [De León], who was doing my hair, was like, 'Are you OK?'" Kourtney recalled to Travis. "And I was like, 'Wait no, I'm actually not. I'm not OK."

Kourtney later told her glam team: "I feel shaky, I feel like a banana is what I need. At this point, I have a Xanax in my room... I'm just like, shaking. Do I need to do jumping jacks?"

"What if my legs collapse while I'm walking?" she asked.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Hulu/YouTube

But those worries eventually subsided and the duo successfully tied the knot for a third time in front of their friends, family and kids. The lavish wedding celebrations also included a performance from Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo, tons of delicious food and heartfelt speeches from their loved ones.

This marked Kourtney's first marriage, though she shares her three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with ex Scott Disick. Travis was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 24, and children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Moakler.

Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis is now streaming on Hulu.