Kourtney Kardashian Hosts Small Gathering After Annual Christmas Party Was Canceled: ‘Just the Family’

Although their annual Christmas party was called off, the Kardashian-Jenners were still able to get together as a family

It’s Christmas for the Kardashian-Jenners!

Although the famous family had to cancel their annual Christmas Eve party this year, they were still able to get together for an intimate bash at Kourtney Kardashian's house.

Kim Kardashian West shared a handful of photos from the festivities, which she attended with daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 18 months. The mother of four wore a form-fitting green dress for the occasion, while her little ones opted for some cozier ensembles.

Saint also made a guest appearance in a number of photographs Kardashian West, 40, took alongside her older sister.

"Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night! 🎄" she wrote alongside one social media post. "A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. It was perfect to dress up and celebrate w just the fam this year. I hope everyone had a healthy and happy holiday."

"Just the family coming over tonight," the hostess wrote alongside a separate post. "Wishing you all a merry and safe Christmas Eve ❤️🎄"

Kylie Jenner went on to share a sweet mother-daughter photo from the celebration.

"Merry Christmas," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and daughter Stormi, 2, wearing matching red dresses.

Kendall Jenner and family matriarch Kris Jenner were also in attendance, with Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream also making a cameo in one adorable snap.

Missing from the festivities was Khloé Kardashian, who spent the holiday with her 2½-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The NBA player recently moved to the East Coast after signing a deal to play with the Boston Celtics

"Merry Christmas Eve!!!! Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!🤍🎄" the proud mama, 36, wrote alongside photos of the pair spending time together at a nearby farm.

The Good American mogul announced earlier this month that unlike in years past, the famous family would not be hosting their annual star-studded gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” she wrote in response to a fan on social media. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."