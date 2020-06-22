Kourtney Kardashian Wishes Ex Scott Disick a Happy Father's Day: 'Thankful for You'
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have three children together
Kourtney Kardashian shared the love with ex Scott Disick on Father's Day.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, honored Disick, 37, on Sunday with a photo of the exes and their three children, sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7.
"Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones," the mother of three wrote on Instagram.
In a separate post, Kardashian honored her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died of esophageal cancer in July 2003.
Kourtney's sweet tribute to Disick comes after the exes have recently spent more time together, including a brief trip at the Amangiri resort in Utah last month. Earlier this month, Kourtney and Disick took their children out to lunch at Nobu in Malibu, California.
In late May, PEOPLE confirmed that Disick and Sofia Richie, his girlfriend of nearly three years, are “taking a break.”
"They're taking a break right now, so Scott can just focus on the most important things in his life — his health and his kids,” a source told PEOPLE last month.
In late April, Disick sought treatment at a Colorado treatment facility. However, he checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles under a week after arriving, when a photo of himself from inside the rehab center was leaked online on May 4.
Since then, he has maintained a relatively low profile, although he has continued to spend time with Kardashian and their kids.
Disick is "committed to getting better" and "will do anything to help himself be the right type of man and father, but being somewhere where photos are released is not a safe place for him," a source told PEOPLE in May.
"He's looking into his next steps," the source added. "He's talking to a lot of people who can give him psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual health. He knows he needs all four."