Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Holding Hands with Ex Younes Bendjima 1 Year After Split

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima back together?

The exes were spotted holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles in new photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Kardashian, 40, was all smiles in a green minidress and sneakers for the outing.

According to the outlet, Bendjima, 26, picked Kardashian up at her house in Calabasas and then drove her downtown for lunch together. They also reportedly stopped by an art gallery in Culver City.

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Party with Exes Younes Bendjima, Luka Sabbat & Ben Simmons

The couple called it quits just over a year ago, in August 2018. The Algerian model was Kardashian’s first public boyfriend after her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick ended.

In the wake of their split, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship drove a wedge between Kardashian and her family.

“Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters,” the source said. “Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good.”

After the breakup, Kardashian was briefly linked to Grown-ish actor and model Luka Sabbat, 21, though the romance fizzled out. Nevertheless, she has remained at least somewhat friendly with Bendjima and Sabbat, as both exes were in attendance at her birthday party in April.

She shares three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — with Disick, 36.