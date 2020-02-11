Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Happy' to be Filming KUWTK Less, Wants to 'Protect' Her Kids: Source

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her time away from the cameras.

After taking a step back from filming the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a source tells PEOPLE that the eldest Kardashian sister has no regrets about her decision.

“She is happy to be filming less for both herself and the kids,” the source says.

The source says Kourtney, 40, was becoming concerned about the negative effect growing up in the spotlight could have on her three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 5, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“As Kourtney and Scott’s kids get older, especially Kourtney feels that public exposure is not really beneficial for the kids. There are already trolls that post nasty comments about the kids,” the source says. “They are too young to read about it yet, but Kourtney would hate for them to read it as they get older. She feels more and more protective of the kids.”

But cutting down her hours in front of the camera hasn’t stopped Kourtney from getting involved in the drama. Kim Kardashian West has teased that tensions between the sisters hit an all-time high next season.

During an episode of Laura Wasser’s iHeartRadio Original podcast All’s Fair, Kim said that the situation between her and Kourtney gets “a little violent.”

“It gets a lot worse before it gets better,” she said. “But you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out.”

At the end of season 17, Kourtney said she had reached her “breaking point” with filming, claiming her previously-set boundaries weren’t being respected.

Following the finale, Kim appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show and confirmed that the drama carries over into season 18.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that [Kourtney will] film a little bit,” she said, adding, “I don’t even know if we have a conclusion, actually. It’s always up in the air.”