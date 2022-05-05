During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, fans finally got to see the moment that Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Emotional After Her Kids Aren't Invited to Her Proposal: 'I Feel Bad'

This article contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Kourtney Kardashian's engagement appeared to be picture-perfect, but not everything unfolded in the way she had hoped.

During Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans finally got to see the moment that Travis Barker got down on one knee and proposed to the Poosh founder at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California.

After Kourtney said yes, she was brought to a hotel suite, where all of their loved ones — including her mom Kris Jenner, her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and Travis' kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 23 — were waiting to celebrate.

However, noticeably missing was Kourtney's three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

"I do wish that my kids were here," Kourtney, 43, said in a confessional after learning they were not invited. "I think it would've made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise."

Getting a bit choked up, Kourtney added, "I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn't her best."

kourtney kardashian, scott disick Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and their kids | Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Prior to the proposal, the topic was heavily discussed and debated by Kourtney's family.

"Listen, for us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretenses would've been really hard for all of us," Kris said. "So you know what? This is the right thing to do ... that's the way I feel about it."

Khloé wasn't convinced, but expressed concern about how Scott might react to Kourtney's engagement.

"I don't know what to say to Scott. I'm so scared 'cause he's gonna call me and yell at me," she told the group.

Later, while celebrating their engagement, Kourtney and Travis decided to take a moment and share the news with Travis' father on FaceTime. Kourtney then acknowledged that she needed to tell her kids.

"How do I tell my kids?" she asked the room. "I feel like I need to tell them now."

kourtney kardashian, travis barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

After realizing she had missed phone calls from Penelope, Kourtney got up from the table to call her daughter back. In another room, Kourtney FaceTimed Penelope and told her about the proposal, with Kim by her side.

"Do you want to know what my surprise was?" she asked Penelope, before announcing, "We got engaged!"

Though viewers could not see Kourtney's phone screen, Penelope could be heard crying on the phone. "Is that upsetting?" Kourtney asked, while Kim said, "Penelope! Why are you crying, baby?"

Penelope then abruptly hung up the phone, as the cameras showed Kourtney looking sad over her daughter's reaction.

"I feel bad for P," Kourtney said, adding in a confessional, "Penelope took it hard. I think it's a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means. Is that taking me away? I think she doesn't know what it means."

When Kourtney called Reign, he didn't have as strong of a reaction, only asking his mom what it meant when she said she was engaged. After explaining that Travis proposed, Reign simply said, "Not exciting!"

It is unclear how Mason reacted, as Kourtney was unable to contact her son during the episode.

Kourtney Kardashian family photos Kourtney Kardashian with two of her kids | Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Eventually, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie came into the room to discuss the matter further with Kourtney.

"I know Scott knows," Khloé said. "He said to me, 'You guys are gonna kick me out now. I'm not involved in the family.' And then [asked], 'Why weren't my kids there?' and I said because they were too young."

"Penelope is upset," Khloé continued. "They think they're losing their dad, I don't think they think they're losing their mom. They think their dad is gone and Travis is replacing him. When you're a kid, you think you have to pick one, so P's reaction is understandably okay. But there's nothing wrong with Travis. It's the same way we felt about [Caitlyn Jenner]. There was nothing wrong with [Caitlyn]."

Kourtney agreed, telling her sisters, "Once my dad was accepting of [Caitlyn], it felt like we could take a deep breath and be friendly with [Caitlyn] and get along with him and not feel bad."

"I think that it's really important for Scott to be accepting of our relationship so that the kids can feel good," she added in a confessional.

At another point in their conversation, Kendall asked Kourtney if she had "any sympathy" for Scott and the position that he's in. Kourtney claimed she does, but Kendall argued that "it doesn't feel like you do."

Kim pointed out that Scott has had "five, six years to get over this," but Kendall noted, "It's always going to sting."

"I'm sensitive to him and his feelings, and I communicate with him about the kids, and I make sure he's good," Kourtney explained of her ex in a confessional. "But beyond that, I just got engaged and I wanna be happy and be in the moment, and I just don't think this moment is about Scott."