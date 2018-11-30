Kourtney Kardashian Is Freezing Her Eggs 'for Safety' But Doesn't Know If She Wants More Kids

Kourtney Kardashian is on an emotional rollercoaster thanks to some extra hormones.

In a sneak peek from Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of three revealed she’s in the process of freezing her eggs.

“I’ve been so up and down emotional because I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing,” she says while talking to friends. “It’s like crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. I’m so crazy, I can’t take it.”

Kardashian, 39, then showed off the bruises on her stomach from injecting the hormone shots.

“The injections themselves weren’t really a big deal because I have a really high pain tolerance,” she says. “But I think everything was just really heightened. Some days I would feel so anxious. it’s just very emotional, so that I think is the hard part.”

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star says one of the hardest parts of the experience is having to assure her then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima that her mood swings aren’t because of him. (Kardashian and Bendjima broke up in August.)

“He thinks everything is about him,” she says. “So I’m like, ‘No, this has nothing to do with you.'”

While Kardashian admits she doesn’t know if she wants any more kids, she feels comfort in knowing she still has the option.

“I just feel like this is for safety,” she explains. “I hope that going through all of this is worth it. I don’t want to put my body through something like this again. The emotions of it all are just a lot.”

Kourtney shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: sons Reign 3, and Mason, 8, and daughter Penelope, 5. The two were together for nine years before Kourtney officially ended things in 2015.

During the season 14 premiere of KUWTK in 2017, Kourtney admitted she wasn’t opposed to expanding her family with Disick, 34.

“I feel like I would [have another baby with him] if the situation was right,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean, like, tomorrow, guys. So don’t get any ideas.”