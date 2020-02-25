Kourtney Kardashian Films KUWTK Confessionals After Announcing She's Stepping Back from Show

Kourtney Kardashian may have taken a step back from her family’s reality show, but that doesn’t mean she’s fully out of the picture.

On Monday, the star posted a slideshow of photos of herself filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians confessionals, the interviews that the family films offering commentary on all of the action and inevitable drama as it plays out.

“These are my confessions,” she captioned the post, presumably a nod to Usher’s lyrics in “Confessions, Pt. II.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Booty Cleavage in Emerald Sequin Gown While Cooking in the Kitchen

Last year, Kourtney, 40, announced that would not be filming as much for season 18 in order to focus on her children with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7.

Season 17 had covered the tensions between the Kardashian sisters over Kourtney’s “boundaries.” Kim Kardashian West, 39, and Khloé Kardashian, 35, complained about having to “pick up the slack” in moments when Kourtney refused to film. At one point, Kim even threatened to fire Kourtney, though sources have told PEOPLE that this isn’t actually possible since all three sisters are equal-level executive producers.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says She’ll ‘Always Love’ Her Sisters as Kim Tries to Fire Kourtney from KUWTK

Image zoom AFF-USA/Shutterstock

On the season finale in December, Kourtney said she had reached her “breaking point,” admitting that she didn’t want to film anymore.

“I have three kids that are my priority more than the show,” she said. “What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”

According to Kim, the drama carries over into season 18. During an interview on Laura Wasser’s iHeartRadio Original podcast All’s Fair earlier this month, Kim said that the situation between her and Kourtney gets “a little violent,” joking that she “might need an attorney.”

“It gets a lot worse before it gets better,” she said. “But you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out.”

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Teases Drama with Kourtney Kardashian on KUWTK — ‘Some Pretty Crazy Things Happen’

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kourtney is enjoying her time away from the cameras.

“She is happy to be filming less, for both herself and the kids,” the source said. “As Kourtney and Scott’s kids get older, Kourtney especially feels that public exposure is not really beneficial for the kids. … She feels more and more protective of [them].”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns this spring on E!