Kourtney Kardashian, who once said she was "scared" of the concept of marriage, got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on Sunday

Kourtney Kardashian Is Engaged (for the First Time!): Everything She's Said About Marriage

The couple got engaged on Sunday at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, popped the question on the beach at sunset, surrounded by candles and roses in the shape of a heart.

Kardashian, 42, confirmed the news on Instagram with pictures from the romantic proposal, writing, "forever @travisbarker."

"Kourtney is of course ecstatic," a source told PEOPLE. "She can't wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him."

In the past, Kardashian has expressed hesitance about getting married, revealing at one point that she was "scared" by the concept, as well as resisting proposals from ex Scott Disick.

The Las Vegas Elopement That Never Was

Kardashian and Disick, 38, dated on and off for nearly a decade before breaking up for good in 2015. They share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

At the beginning of their relationship, they considered eloping in Las Vegas, as documented during a season 1 episode of KUWTK.

"Would you hate if I asked you to marry me right now?" Disick asked Kardashian after a night out.

"What do you mean? Are you serious?" she asked, adding to the cameras, "I'm just, like, totally shocked. I don't know if Scott's teasing me about getting married tomorrow or what."

The next day, she seemed to be on board — but when she and Disick told her family, they were not pleased.

"No, Kourtney, come on," mom Kris Jenner said, while Khloé Kardashian said she was "shocked."

"They want to get married today. I am totally devastated," Jenner said in a confessional, before eventually talking them out of the idea.

Disick and the Ring

The topic of marriage came up again for Disick and Kardashian in 2011, when Disick was shopping for an anniversary present for her and began thinking about buying a ring.

"Our relationship is unbelievable — it just runs itself — but sometimes I think that maybe there's more," Disick told Kardashian on Kourtney & Kim Take New York. "To me, being married is a beautiful thing in life."

Kardashian, however, said she wanted things between them to stay the same. "If things are so good now, and we've finally come to this place, why would we want to change that?" she said. "Why mess it up?"

They revisited the time on KUWTK in 2017, when Disick revealed that he did actually propose with a ring.

"It was really weird," he recalled. "I don't think we told anybody, actually. It was somewhat cute and then we just got scared about like, media and this and that. And we were like, 'Let's just put the ring aside and we'll talk about it another day.' Never spoke about it again."

How Her Parents' Divorce Affected Her Views on Marriage

In 2012, Kardashian admitted that she was "scared of marriage" because of her mom's 1991 divorce from her dad, Robert Kardashian Sr.

"I think it definitely affected my relationship today," she told Oprah Winfrey in 2012, referencing her relationship with Disick.

"I don't know, maybe I'm kind of scared of marriage because of that," she added.

When asked if she thought she would eventually marry Disick, Kardashian replied, "I'd like to someday for my children … I'm not completely against it, but I know that I'm just as committed as if I was married or not married."

Being Open to Marriage Pre-Travis

Most recently, Kardashian indicated that she was open to the idea of marriage during an appearance on E!'s In the Room.

"I feel like I'm really content, but I think if it was the right situation, I think it's something that I would want," she said in March 2020, about a year before she confirmed her romance with Barker. "But I don't feel like it's missing."

During the interview, she said she would "never share a relationship" publicly again.