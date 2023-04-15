Kourtney Kardashian Documents Seeing Her 'First' Blink-182 Show at Coachella — See the Photos!

The Kardashians star shared a carousel of photos and videos taken at Blink-182's Coachella set over the weekend

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 15, 2023 03:49 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 04: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty

Kourtney Kardashian is husband Travis Barker's number one fan!

The Kardashians star, 43, documented her experience at Coachella on Friday, as her husband took the stage during Blink-182's debut set at the festival's Sahara stage.

"My first @blink182 show!" Kardashian captioned her post. (Blink 182's performance marked the first time the punk-rock group's original members Mark Hoppus, Barker, 47, and Tom DeLonge were on stage together since 2015, when DeLonge, also 47, left the group.)

In one video, Kardashian can be seen wrapping her arms and legs around Barker in a hug, as another shows her view from the side and front of the stage as the band performed.

The mother of three also shared photos of Barker's broken drum mallet and a photo of her husband onstage, as well as a photograph of herself posing with Barker's son, Landon Barker, and his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Coachella made the surprise announcement on Thursday that Blink-182 would be added to its Friday lineup in an Instagram post displaying a calendar of performances for the day.

"Take off your pants and jacket ☀️," the festival captioned the photo, referring to one of the band's songs.

Blink-182, who came back together when they found out Hoppus had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April 2021, announced in October that they would be releasing new music and embarking on a world tour with a cheeky video teasing "Edging," the alternative rock band's new single.

However, the band hit a snag when Barker injured his finger twice in less than a month while preparing for the tour.

This prompted the band to announce last month that it postponed its tour around Latin America, which was supposed to kick off on March 11.

Rolling Stone reported that the tour will now instead begin on May 5 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, finishing its North American leg in Nashville on July 16. It will then embark on its European leg in September, before touring Australia beginning February 2024.

Related Articles
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Madison Bailey and Mariah Linney arrive at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/FilmMagic)
Madison Bailey and Her Girlfriend Are 'Planning a San Francisco Trip' After Coachella (Exclusive)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Shawn Mendes attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Camila Cabello attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reunite and Share a Kiss at Coachella After Their Break Up
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Post Malone and Metro Boomin enjoy Casamigos at TAO Desert Nights presented by Jeeter at Zenyara on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos )
All the Coachella 2023 Surprise Guest Performances, from The Weeknd to Post Malone
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'Are Hanging Out and Getting to Know Each Other'
Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams
Peek Inside Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams' Spanish Colonial Revival Home in Los Angeles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq_aS1HvNg5/ tengo mucho que decirles, pero mejor les digo mañana en Coachella... 5h See translation
Bad Bunny Makes a Return to Instagram Ahead of Coachella 2023: 'I Have So Much to Tell You'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/tamrajudge/3080290953566524956/
Tamra Judge Shares Tearful Video After Daughter's School Goes Into Lockdown: 'I Am Sick of This'
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: General view of the crowd during Hayden James' performance on the Gobi stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
Coachella 2023: Everything to Know from the Most-Anticipated Performers to the Hottest Parties
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Mason
Was Mason Disick at Mom Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding After Not Being Seen in Special?
Plato the Dude dog
California Hero Dog Who Located 62 Lost Pets for Free Has Medical Bills Covered by His Community
bob lee
Suspect in Stabbing of CashApp Founder Arrested, Is Also a Tech Executive
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino!
Kourtney Kardashian Wed Travis Barker in California Partly Because Grandma MJ and His Dad Couldn't Go to Italy
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian 'Hand-Selected' Looks from Dolce & Gabbana's '90s Archive for Italy Wedding
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian's Veil Got 'Stuck' Several Times Walking Down the Aisle During Italian Wedding
2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Kim Kardashian Gave Sister Kourtney Walking-Down-the-Aisle Advice After Admitting She Moved Too 'Fast'
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Aren't Done Marrying Yet: There's 'at Least One More' in Her, She Teases