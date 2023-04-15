Kourtney Kardashian Documents Seeing Her 'First' Blink-182 Show at Coachella — See the Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian is husband Travis Barker's number one fan!

The Kardashians star, 43, documented her experience at Coachella on Friday, as her husband took the stage during Blink-182's debut set at the festival's Sahara stage.

"My first @blink182 show!" Kardashian captioned her post. (Blink 182's performance marked the first time the punk-rock group's original members Mark Hoppus, Barker, 47, and Tom DeLonge were on stage together since 2015, when DeLonge, also 47, left the group.)

In one video, Kardashian can be seen wrapping her arms and legs around Barker in a hug, as another shows her view from the side and front of the stage as the band performed.

The mother of three also shared photos of Barker's broken drum mallet and a photo of her husband onstage, as well as a photograph of herself posing with Barker's son, Landon Barker, and his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio.

Coachella made the surprise announcement on Thursday that Blink-182 would be added to its Friday lineup in an Instagram post displaying a calendar of performances for the day.

"Take off your pants and jacket ☀️," the festival captioned the photo, referring to one of the band's songs.

Blink-182, who came back together when they found out Hoppus had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April 2021, announced in October that they would be releasing new music and embarking on a world tour with a cheeky video teasing "Edging," the alternative rock band's new single.

However, the band hit a snag when Barker injured his finger twice in less than a month while preparing for the tour.

This prompted the band to announce last month that it postponed its tour around Latin America, which was supposed to kick off on March 11.

Rolling Stone reported that the tour will now instead begin on May 5 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, finishing its North American leg in Nashville on July 16. It will then embark on its European leg in September, before touring Australia beginning February 2024.