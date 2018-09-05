Kourtney Kardashian 'Distanced Herself from Her Sisters' While Dating Younes Bendjima: Source

Kourtney Kardashian is spending time with ex Younes Bendjima again — but how does her famous family feel about them potentially reconnecting?

The stars broke up in early August but were photographed grabbing sushi together this week. And in the wake of their split, a source told PEOPLE that the coupling may have strained Kourtney’s relationship with her sisters.

“Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters,” the source said. “Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good.”

Added the source, “This could be a really positive thing for her relationship with her family.”

Kourtney, 39, first met Bendjima, 25, in Paris in October 2016 — just one night before her sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint. Bendjima, who is Algerian and speaks fluent French, acted as a translator throughout the ordeal.

By May 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that the two had started seeing each other, and they went public with their romance in Cannes later that month. Nevertheless, Kourtney did her best to keep the relationship as private as possible — even after being pressed by her sisters to open up about Bendjima in front of the Keeping Up cameras.

“I don’t need to expose every aspect of my life,” she said on the Dec. 10 episode. “I mean, I don’t know what the balance should be with showing and not showing, but like, you can’t yell at me for how I want to handle it and don’t.”

And while the latest season only just premiered, Kourtney’s sisters have already started dropping hints that Bendjima might not be the one.

“Kourtney’s got a new boyfriend and a new therapist and I don’t know which one’s the problem, but she’s a different human being,” Kim, 37, said on Sunday’s episode. “She’s so nasty to us.”

“There’s two new things in her life: boyfriend, and then her therapist,” added Khloé, 34, during a discussion with momager Kris Jenner. “Ever since then she’s been a raging bitch and instead of her owning it, she takes it out on everyone else. It’s so rude. It’s not how you raised any of us.”

And unsurprisingly, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, 34, was never a fan of the relationship. After the breakup, a source told PEOPLE that Disick “hated Younes” and is “happy things are over.”

But a second source insisted that Kourtney is “happy being single for now.”

“Kourtney is doing great,” said the source. “She isn’t seeing Younes. After all the drama with Scott over the years, she wasn’t going to put up with any drama from Younes. She cut him off. She is focused on her kids and herself.”