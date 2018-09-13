Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Disappointed' After Khloé Picks Kim as Her Daughter's Legal Guardian

Khloé Kardashian just made an important decision.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé — at the time pregnant with her first child, baby True — comes to the decision that her sister Kim will be her daughter’s legal guardian. The only wrinkle? Then she has to break the news to Kourtney.

“So I can’t make anything official until after the baby is born, but I am going to probably have Kim as the legal guardian if, God forbid, something happens,” says Khloé, 34, in the clip first posted by E! News. “Just because I don’t know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be, I do think it will be more like Kim — a lot more stricter.”

Both Kim, 37, and Kourtney, 39, have three kids. Kourtney shares sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 6, with ex Scott Disick, and Kim shares daughters North, 5, Chicago, 7 months, and son Saint, 2, with husband Kanye West.

“Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills — not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s, I relate to how Kim parents more,” explains Khloé. “But at the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much and if anything, God forbid, were to happen, I know my daughter is in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is.”

“Guess what? You don’t have to give me an explanation,” replies Kourtney. “I’ve got three kids and I’m busy on my own.”

“You’re at capacity,” suggests Khloé.

“No, I’m not at capacity,” clarifies Kourtney, adding that she would like “one plus” more kids.

Kim, meanwhile, says Khloé’s decision is “an honor” and promises she would “take such good care” of any future nieces and nephews.

As for Kourtney?

“I mean, I’m a little bit disappointed that I’m not the guardian, but honestly, you don’t know what your parenting style is until you have kids,” she says. “So I think once Khloé has her own daughter and is really a mom, then maybe she will realize that we have more in common than she thinks as far as parenting styles. You never know! Khloé might switch back to me.”

Khloé, who welcomed True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12, recently told PEOPLE that she leans on Kim the most when it comes to mommy advice.

“I have to say that Kim probably has given the best advice because she’s not judgmental about any of it,” she said. “She offers up different ideas and either you take it or leave it, and that’s okay.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!