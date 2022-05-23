Kourtney Kardashian 'Didn't Stop Smiling' During 'Magical' Wedding to Travis Barker: Source

"She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding," a source tells PEOPLE of the new Mrs. Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has found her happily ever after with Travis Barker.

The couple tied the knot at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday surrounded by their closest friends and family.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 43, was on cloud nine during the wedding weekend and couldn't be more thrilled to be married to the Blink-182 drummer.

"It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," the insider says. "She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding."

Noting that Kardashian "is really the happiest she has ever been," the source adds: "Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It's very cute."

Kardshian and Barker, 46, exchanged vows in a stunning sunset ceremony surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six kids: Kardashian's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Barker's son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

For their special day, the bride wore a custom white corseted mini-dress with a long, dramatic veil, while the groom donned a sleek black suit. Both looks were by Dolce & Gabbana.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds shared official wedding photos on Instagram, captioning their posts "happily ever after."

Kardashian and Barker's lavish celebrations spanned the course of several days, kicking off with a dinner party at Ristorante Puny on Friday evening.

Saturday's festivities included a visit to the Abbey of San Fruttuoso for a special lunch. That evening, guests enjoyed dinner and dancing late into the night at Villa San Bartolomeo, part of the Dolce & Gabbana complex of properties.

On Sunday, the family enjoyed a relaxing morning and early afternoon — Kim Kardashian even took daughter North and niece Penelope out for gelato — before getting glammed up for the big ceremony.

Kardashian and Barker's weekend wedding marked the third time the pair have tied the knot.

The first time the couple sparked marriage rumors was on April 4 when they had a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The spontaneous exchange of vows included an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant and took place in the middle of the night.

On May 15, the pair were legally wed at a California courthouse. A source told PEOPLE the wedding took place in preparation for their Italy nuptials — to make sure the wedding would be legal.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," the source said at the time. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."