Kourtney Kardashian 'Didn't Expect' Her Friendship with Travis Barker to 'Turn Romantic': Source

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been longtime friends, she didn't foresee their friendship turning romantic.

"Kourtney is very happy with Travis. She wanted to confirm their relationship, because it's something positive," a source tells PEOPLE about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who made their relationship Instagram official this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She was single for a while and didn't expect that their relationship would turn romantic," the source adds. "She feels very fortunate. She loves spending time with Travis."

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 41, and Blink-182 drummer had been "dating for about a month or two," adding that "they've been friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic," the source said.

"Travis has liked her for a while," an insider shared.

In addition to living in the same Calabasas, California, community as Kardashian, Barker, 45, has previously made brief cameos on KUWTK.

Since they started dating, the new couple have spent time with each other's families.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; ABC via Getty Images

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," said a source. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope. Kardashian and Disick, 37, ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015.

Meanwhile, Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2008.

Earlier this week, Kardashian and Barker celebrated their first Valentine's Day together. And two days later, the pair made their relationship public on social media.