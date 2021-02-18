Kourtney Kardashian 'Didn't Expect' Her Friendship with Travis Barker to 'Turn Romantic': Source
"Kourtney is very happy with Travis," a source tells PEOPLE
Although Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been longtime friends, she didn't foresee their friendship turning romantic.
"Kourtney is very happy with Travis. She wanted to confirm their relationship, because it's something positive," a source tells PEOPLE about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who made their relationship Instagram official this week.
"She was single for a while and didn't expect that their relationship would turn romantic," the source adds. "She feels very fortunate. She loves spending time with Travis."
In January, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 41, and Blink-182 drummer had been "dating for about a month or two," adding that "they've been friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic," the source said.
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Date Night: 'They Have a Lot in Common,' Source Says
"Travis has liked her for a while," an insider shared.
In addition to living in the same Calabasas, California, community as Kardashian, Barker, 45, has previously made brief cameos on KUWTK.
Since they started dating, the new couple have spent time with each other's families.
"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," said a source. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."
Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick co-parent their three kids: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope. Kardashian and Disick, 37, ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015.
Meanwhile, Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2008.
Earlier this week, Kardashian and Barker celebrated their first Valentine's Day together. And two days later, the pair made their relationship public on social media.
Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday of the couple's hands clasped together. While the mother of three didn't add a caption to the image, Barker shared the post on his Instagram Stories.
- Kourtney Kardashian 'Didn't Expect' Her Friendship with Travis Barker to 'Turn Romantic': Source
- Kanye West Is 'Not Doing Well' Amid Split from Kim Kardashian: 'He Knows What He Is Losing' Says Source
- Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child: 'Cannot Wait to Be a Mom'
- Sloane Stephens Says 'I Try Every Day to Make' Grandparents 'Proud' After Their Deaths