Kourtney Kardashian Denies That Ex Younes Bendjima Called the Paparazzi on Them: 'Fake News'

Kourtney Kardashian is setting the record straight.

After the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed reuniting with Younes Bendjima for dinner this week, TMZ reported that Kim and Khloé Kardashian believe their sister’s ex tipped paparazzi off about the meeting in order to “squeeze out the last drops of his 15 minutes [of fame].” The outlet also alleged that Bendjima, 25, frequently tipped off photographers to catch sightings of him and Kourtney, 39, throughout their relationship.

But on Wednesday, Kourtney denied the report, tweeting in all caps: “FAKE NEWS.”

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the exes — who split about a month ago — might be giving their relationship another try.

“Kourtney and Younes are spending time together again. Things are not yet back to what they were before — it’s not an official relationship,” the source. “Kourtney always liked him though, and it was hard for her to stay away after he reached out.”

Their breakup came as photos surfaced of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico. At the time, he insisted she was just a friend, and according to the source, Kourtney is taking his word for it.

“He says he never cheated on her, and it seems she believes him,” the source said. “Kourtney seems happy with him for now. But it still seems like they have issues to work out.”

One of those issues might be tension between Bendjima and Kourtney’s famous family. In the wake of their split, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship drove a wedge between Kourtney and her sisters.

“Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters,” the source said. “Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good.”

And on a recent episode of KUWTK, Kim, 37, and Khloé, 34, started dropping hints that Bendjima might not be the one.

“Kourtney’s got a new boyfriend and a new therapist and I don’t know which one’s the problem, but she’s a different human being,” Kim said. “She’s so nasty to us.”

“There’s two new things in her life: boyfriend, and then her therapist,” added Khloé during a discussion with momager Kris Jenner. “Ever since then she’s been a raging bitch and instead of her owning it, she takes it out on everyone else. It’s so rude. It’s not how you raised any of us.”