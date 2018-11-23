Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors with a Big 'No' After Posing with Hand on Belly

Attention, those who are Keeping Up with the Kardashians and their recent baby boom: Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant.

The reality star, 39, spent Thanksgiving with her famous family (minus Khloé Kardashian, who spent the holiday in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their 7-month-old daughter True) and could be seen in a video shared by sister Kendall Jenner striking a pose that had fans questioning whether she had a fourth child on the way.

Dressed in a long-sleeved burgundy-colored dress that hit mid-thigh, Kardashian placed a hand on her belly as she and ex Scott Disick stood with their two older children — Penelope Scotland, 6, and Mason Reign, 9 next month — and Kardashian’s grandmother Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton.

“Is Kourt pregnant?” a fan asked in the comments section, to which the non-expectant star replied jokingly, “No, but how good does my arm look in that last photo?” in reference to the final image in Jenner’s post that showed Kardashian loading up her plate.

In a photo Kardashian posted to Instagram Thursday, she and Disick, 35, starred alongside Penelope, Mason and their youngest child — son Reign Aston, 4 next month — where she expressed her gratitude to be able to share the holiday with all (well, most) of those she holds most dear.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian 😩😢i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!” she captioned the shot.

Hours before sharing the adorable photo, Kourtney posted videos of her Thanksgiving dinner on her Instagram Stories, in which she bragged about teaching her younger sister Kylie Jenner how to cook.

Disick and Kardashian ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015, just seven months after welcoming son Reign.

Upon their return from a recent family vacation to Bali, Kardashian was spotted grabbing sushi at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, with Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie on Nov 4.

A source previously told PEOPLE Kardashian “doesn’t necessarily care to get to know Sofia better, but she feels she needs to because of the kids.”