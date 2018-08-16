Kourtney Kardashian Cut Off Ex Younes Bendjima: 'She Wasn't Going Put Up with Any Drama'

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t looking to make the same mistake twice.

After breaking up with boyfriend Younes Bendjima earlier this month, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 39, has cut off contact with her former beau.

“Kourtney is doing great,” the source says. “She isn’t seeing Younes. She is happy being single for now.”

And after a tumultuous nine-year relationship with ex Scott Disick, Kardashian exactly knew when it was time to call it quits with Bendjima, the source says.

“After all the drama with Scott over the years, she wasn’t going put up with any drama from Younes,” the source says. “She cut him off. She is focused on her kids and herself.”

Kardashian and Disick share sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5.

Kardashian and Bendjima, 25, were going strong as recently as last month, when they took a romantic European vacation joined in part by her three kids. But on Tuesday, an insider told PEOPLE the sudden split wasn’t all that amicable — not to mention the fact that the news broke as photos surfaced of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico.

“It didn’t end well,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time.

A second source told PEOPLE that the reality star and model had been having issues since returning from the trip.

“As soon as their long European vacation was over, they started having problems,” the source said. “Younes was in L.A. recently, and things were not great. He and Kourtney didn’t get along. They decided to take a break, but were not officially over. Now with the pictures of Younes in Mexico, they are definitely not getting back together.”

“Kourtney doesn’t play games. She seems okay with [the breakup],” the source added. “Younes was always supposed to be a rebound.”