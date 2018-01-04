Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are dancing their way into the new year

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an adorable photo to Instagram Thursday of Bendjima holding her tightly as she looks up into the night sky while bending backwards under twinkle light-adorned trees.

In the sweet image, Kardashian, 38, is all smiles as she wraps her arms around a grinning Bendjima, 24.

“Dancing by the moon,” she captioned the shot of the lovebirds, who both sport all black.

Kardashian also shared another similar image to Snapchat of the pair holding hands and dancing together with overlaying text that reads, “2018. Keep it 90’s R&B”

“It’s definitely serious,” a source close to the pair, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, told PEOPLE in December. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider explained.