Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Sisters of Bringing Her 'Down on a Daily Basis' in New KUWTK Trailer

Is Kourtney Kardashian trying to tell her sisters something?

In a new sneak peak at the drama unfurling in the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney breaks down while telling her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian that she doesn’t want “to be around people that bring me down on a daily basis.”

“We’re each other’s best friends and biggest defenders, but we need to refocus,” Khloé said in the trailer, right before Kourtney broke down in front of the pair.

Later on in the trailer, the mother of three storms out of the house after Kardashian West says, “She just doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore.”

Kourtney Kardashian

RELATED: KUWTK Returns: Which Sister ‘Doesn’t Want to Be a Kardashian Anymore’?

There also appeared to be drama between Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5.

“She just fires missiles at me,” Disick says during the clip.

The new season will also cover the KarJenner baby boom: Kim, 37, welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate in January; Kylie Jenner, 20, welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, in February; and Khloé, 34, welcomed her first child, daughter True, in April.

“I’m focused on having a baby, figuring that chapter out,” Khloe says in the trailer, amid clips of herself getting a sonogram and posing for a sexy pregnancy photo shoot with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Season 15 of KUWTK premieres Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!