Kourtney Kardashian Sobs and Calls Kim 'Evil' for Mocking Her Appearance in Explosive Fight

Grab your popcorn — you won’t want to miss this season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian‘s knock-down, drag-out fight just keeps escalating. (In case you missed it, the drama kicked off while Kim, 37, was trying to arrange a family photo shoot. When Kourtney, 39, started being difficult about her schedule, Kim fired back by calling her sister “the least exciting to look at.”)

The new clip picks up after Kourtney storms out and Khloé, 33, calls her to try to smooth things over.

“I’m not here to be mistreated by my f—ing bitch family,” Kourtney says on speakerphone, crying. “Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at — who even speaks like that? You don’t say things like that. You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I’m not here looking for another job. I already work enough — more than I would like to.”

“What’s natural to me is being a mother,” she continues. “And I don’t expect everyone to have the same interests.”

At that point, Kim walks into the room and Khloé, knowing what’s about to go down, rushes to mute her phone. Kim tries to wrestle it out of her hands — “You don’t do s—!” she screams — and Khloé finally gives in, handing it over.

“You would honestly think that we have more jobs, so [you should] work around our schedule,” says Kim. “You do whatever the f— you want to do and you don’t do s—, so be accommodating to the people that actually do s—.”

“You’re a very distraught, evil human being,” Kourtney replies. “I don’t want to see you, okay? I don’t agree with who you are as a human being.”

At mom Kris Jenner‘s request, Kim finally apologizes for her hurtful comment, but Kourtney isn’t having it.

“No, f— you, Kim,” she says. “You meant it. So f— you. I am not going to live my life around people that make me not feel good on a daily basis.”

“Clearly you’re going through something else, because you’re acting like a f—ing lunatic,” says Kim. “So maybe deal with that. What I said to you was rude and I wasn’t even being serious, so I said I’m sorry for that. But you’re the most f—ing entitled person on the planet when you work the least.”

“I’m not here to do photo shoots all day,” says Kourtney. “That is not important to me. That is not one of my jobs.”

“So don’t come. Perfect!” replies Kim, storming out. “I’ll do the Christmas card me, my husband and my kids.”

Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!