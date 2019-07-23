Kourtney Kardashian Says She Considered Moving to Italy During the California Wildfires

When the Woolsey fires swept through the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles last fall, they reached Kourtney Kardashian‘s backyard.

In a bonus scene from season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney and her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian grab dinner with family friend Jonathan Cheban after being forced to evacuate their homes in Hidden Hills and Calabasas.

“Have you guys seen any damage at all, anywhere?” Cheban asks.

“My house wasn’t on fire,” says Khloé, 35. “Kourtney’s backyard is on the f—ing news the whole time. Kourtney was like, ‘You know what? What’s going to happen is going to happen. Everything is replaceable.’ “

Kourtney, 40, stays positive for the sake of her kids — especially 7-year-old daughter Penelope.

“Penelope kept saying, ‘What are we going to do if the house burns down?’ ” she recalls. “I said, ‘We can go anywhere. Let’s go to Italy. We can move to Italy. We can eat focaccia for the rest of our lives.’ “

“You guys, this fire brought us all together,” adds Kim, 38.

The Woolsey fires, one of several blazes that ignited in California in November, burned 96,949 acres of land and destroyed 1,643 structures, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

At the time, Kim and her husband Kanye West made two separate $200,000 donations — one going to the Wildfire Relief Fund and the other to the California Fire Foundation. During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim also presented a firefighter and his wife who lost their house while helping save other homes with a $100,000 check.

“I know that these checks won’t bring back all of the memories that they’ve lost in their homes,” she said. “But hopefully it can just be a jumpstart to get back on their feet.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns to E! this fall.