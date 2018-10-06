Kourtney Kardashian has had enough of people telling her she doesn’t work.

On Friday, the 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a bikini shot of herself captioned, “Sometimes you need a day away, pics by Kenny,” prompting a fan to say “But sis you never work lmao.”

Kourtney was far from impressed and fired back in a comment, “Let me respond to you with all the time I have… oh wait, my attorney’s on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (you may have heard of it) and I’m raising my 3 amazing children… God bless you and your worry about me.”

The heated exchange comes nearly a month after Kourtney and sister Kim Kardashian West got into an explosive argument on their E! reality show in which Kim dissed Kourtney’s work ethic.

Kim, 37, slammed Kourtney as inconsiderate after her big sister refused to cooperate with her schedule when planning their family’s Christmas card photo shoot. “If I’m out by four [o’clock], that’s all I need,” Kourtney said after Kim complained to their mother Kris Jenner that she’s complicating the process.

Kim then calmly presented her own scheduling hiccup, but Kourtney remained completely unsympathetic and insisted that Kim adjust her schedule to fit hers.

Kim then fired back saying, “No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. Get the f— out of here and go. … We don’t want you in the shoot.” After Kourtney insisted that she has no interest in participating anyway, Kim continued to bite back with, “Good, ’cause you’re so f—ing annoying.”

Khloe Kardashian later chimed in to offer some much-needed perspective about the real suffering of the world overall the sudden shouting — to no avail — and is instead drowned out by Kim lambasting Kourtney for never having a real business of her own to run: “Maybe if you had a f—ing business that you were passionate about … but you don’t, so don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about,” she said, before Kourtney gives up and leaves the room.

While the sisters were able to hash things out, Kourtney told E! News last month that things between her and her family are still tense.

“I think it started at the end of season 14, a lot of tension building between us,” Kourtney told E! News. “I felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn’t take it anymore.”

Kourtney said it’s been a “process” trying to get back on track with her family.

“Honestly, I think it’s ongoing,” she said. “I’ve been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I’m better at expressing myself. I think in the past I’ve always been great at like not being emotional. I think that I’m better now at expressing my feelings. So I think this is ongoing.”