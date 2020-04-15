Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Said Son Reign’s 'Gorgeous Hair' is Too Long

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is once again defending her decision not to cut her son Reign Ashton’s hair.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, has long celebrated the length of her 5-year-old boy’s locks, clapping back at online trolls who have shamed her for not giving him a shorter style.

And Monday was no different. After posting a gallery of her family’s Easter celebrations, including a video of Reign reacting to his Easter basket, Kardashian found herself once again receiving negative comments about her son’s ‘do — like a comment from one user who wrote, “Bruh cut your son hair…smh.”

The mother of three was quick to clap back at the hater, writing of her youngest child’s tresses, “Most gorgeous hair on Earth.”

“Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” she quipped, quoting her now-iconic KUWTK catchphrase.

And while many users like to troll Kardashian about the length of Reign’s hair, a good many have also come to the reality star’s defense — pointing out that the length of a child’s hair isn’t important.

“He’s allowed to have long hair if he wants and stop telling people what to do with their own kids,” one supporter wrote on the Monday post. “His hair is lovely.”

“None of your business whatsoever,” another fan told the critic, standing by Kardashian. “There are many little boys who have long hair. So what? They look cute wearing it. They will cut it when they are ready to do so.”

“Get a life ‘bruh.’ Her son’s hair is beautiful and if he likes it, that’s all that matters,” another added.

Kardashian co-parents Reign and his two siblings — brother Mason Dash, 10, and sister Penelope Scotland, 7 — with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 36.

All three of their children have rocked longer hairstyles. Mason’s locks were grown out since he was an infant, the mom showing off one of his earliest haircuts (an edgy look that was shaved on one side and long on the other) back in 2015.

As for sister Penelope, she didn’t get her first haircut until February 2019.

“First ever hair cut in all of her enchanting six years,” Kardashian announced on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of Penelope’s shoulder-length hairdo.

Recently, Kourtney came under fire for not having a strong work ethic — a topic that was brought up on KUWTK season 18 premiere by her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian.

The Poosh founder then stood up for herself on Twitter earlier this month.

“I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well,” she wrote. “In fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life.”

She continued, “I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well.”