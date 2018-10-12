Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Niece True Thompson Turning 6 Months — with a Photo of Her Abs

Peace, love and True Thompson!

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian‘s baby girl turned 6 months old, and to celebrate, aunt Kourtney Kardashian posted a flashback photo taken the night of her niece’s birth.

“The middle of the night when my niece true was born,” Kourtney, 34, captioned a snap of herself throwing up a peace sign while wearing grey sweats and an oversized, long-sleeved white shirt, which showcased her fit tummy.

“Today she is 6 months old 💕” the mother of three concluded the half-birthday tribute.

To kick off her morning, proud mom Khloé shared sweet footage of her daughter on her Instagram Story, including the duo sharing some kisses and cuddles outside in the sunshine.

The Good American founder, who welcomed True on April 12, also reflected on the past six months of after Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, which broke days before their daughter’s birth.

In two cryptic posts on her Instagram Story Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star left her fans and followers guessing about what she may be implying about her future — including her recent decision to remain in Los Angeles (for the time being) instead of moving back to Cleveland to be with Thompson as he begins basketball season.

“In 6 months time you can either be in the same place or a better place,” the first text post on her Instagram Story reads. “Focus everyday on improving your Health, Wealth, and Happiness. It will take time but you can make it happen.”

In the second post, Kardashian shared, “You become a master of your life when you learn how to control where your attention goes. Value what you give your energy and time to.”

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Khloé still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now.”