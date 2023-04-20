Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Turning 44 During 'Dream' Birthday Getaway with Travis Barker

The Kardashians star's birthday was filled with food, flowers and a surprise performance from a mariachi band

Published on April 20, 2023 08:20 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Says Turning 44 Was a ‘Dream’ As She Shares Snaps From Birthday Getaway With Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian had a dreamy birthday.

The Poosh founder shared a series of snapshots from her 44th birthday getaway in California with husband Travis Barker on Instagram Wednesday.

"Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream," Kardashian captioned a carousel of photos, which began with a picture of a bed covered in and surrounded by rose petals and bouquets of red roses at the luxury San Ysidro Ranch.

In a follow-up video, Kardashian blew out three candles on a chocolate cake covered in flowers, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries. Her Blink 182 drummer beau, 47, filmed the moment from across the table, while Kardashian also filmed him capturing the content.

The couple dined at the Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, which is just down the road from the Rosewood Miramar, where they got engaged in October 2021. There, they chowed down on risotto and breadsticks.

When it came to gifts, the mom of three was showered with an array of flowers for her big day, and she shared a clip of the many beautiful arrangements she'd been sent in her Instagram post, including some that came from her three kids.

Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — who she shares with ex Scott Disick — treated their mom to a huge bouquet of colorful tulips in a dark gray vase. The flowers were accompanied by a hot pink balloon letter arrangement that read, "Happy Birthday Mom Love MPR."

In a sweet clip showing off the flowers, one of her children can be heard shouting in the background, "Happy Birthday!" to which Kardashian responds, "Thank you."

Kourtney Kardashian Says Turning 44 Was a ‘Dream’ As She Shares Snaps From Birthday Getaway With Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian's birthday gifts from her three children. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Barker also posted a picture on his Instagram Story Wednesday of Kardashian opening up his gift on the bed of rose petals, which had been made into a heart shape. "❤️ @kourtneykardash," the musician captioned the snapshot.

In the photo, Kardashian can be seen sitting on the bed in a black hoodie with an opened box containing a framed drawing of a character with the words "Love! Somethin'" written on it.

In another clip posted on her Instagram Story, Kardashian opened up a gate to reveal a mariachi band in a driveway, who played and sang for The Kardashians star. "Oh my God, that is so crazy," Kardashian laughed at the camera.

Kourtney Kardashian Says Turning 44 Was a ‘Dream’ As She Shares Snaps From Birthday Getaway With Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian was surprised with a mariachi band for her 44th birthday. Kourtney Kardashian Instagram; Travis Barker Instagram

Earlier in the week, Barker marked the reality star's birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

"My soulmate. I'm so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile," he wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos.

Kourtney Kardashian Says Turning 44 Was a ‘Dream’ As She Shares Snaps From Birthday Getaway With Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian. Travis Barker Instagram

Barker continued, "You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife ❤️."

The post included intimate photos of the couple — including one of them kissing, laying in bed, driving in a car and sweet snapshots he's taken of his other half.

Replying to his post in the comments section, Kardashian wrote, "I'm crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband 🥹❤️."

