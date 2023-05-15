Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Anniversary of Courthouse Wedding to Travis Barker: 'One Year, Forever to Go'

The couple celebrated the anniversary of their Las Vegas "practice wedding" last month 

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

People Editorial Guidelines

Published on May 15, 2023 01:25 PM
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating the first anniversary of her Santa Barbara courthouse wedding to Travis Barker.

Kourtney, 44, marked the anniversary of her legal marriage to the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer with a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

The video clip post tied to the romantic occasion was set to "Tired of Being Alone" by soul legend Al Green and featured the touching caption: "One year, forever to go 🖤"

The day after their intimate wedding day in Santa Barbara last year, Kourtney and Travis shared black-and-white snaps from their nuptials on their respective Instagram pages.

Kourtney's post featured eight photos, including one of the couple walking hand-in-hand down the stairs of the courthouse and another of them standing beside Travis's father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.

Other snaps showed the couple wearing their wedding attire as they shared a kiss in their convertible, which had a "Just Married" sign hanging from the bumper, and posing in the front seat of the car.

Travis's post also featured a photo of the newlyweds getting intimate on the hood of their vehicle. In a sweet nod to their union, the couple opted for matching captions that read, "Till death do us part."

In last month's Hulu wedding special, also titled Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, the couple revealed their family played a big part in their decision to have that second Santa Barbara ceremony.

Kourtney explained they because MJ and Randy were unable to travel to their planned nuptials abroad, they decided to say "I do" in California with their family members by their side.

"My grandma and your dad being there as the only people there because they couldn't fly to Italy," she said in the special, as Travis chimed in, "That was as traditional as everybody else's wedding could've been. Everything, the car, convertible Cadillac, cans on the car, Santa Barbara was special."

Prior to the courthouse nuptials, the couple had a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4, 2022. They later held a weekend-long wedding celebration in Italy on May 22, 2022.

On the anniversary of their Las Vegas ceremony last month, the Poosh mogul shared a series of fun pictures from the pair's visit to the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards and revealed there was "way too much tequila" involved.

She also posted two pictures of the moment she was "about to throw up on the floor in the car" after the ceremony.

Kourtney and Travis have had plenty of reasons to celebrate as of late. In addition to the wedding anniversaries, the pair also celebrated her 44th birthday with a bowling alley bash last month.

The reality star's bowling party seemingly came after she enjoyed a birthday getaway at the luxury San Ysidro Ranch in California with her husband, which she branded a "dream."

During the trip, the couple also dined at the Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, which is just down the road from the Rosewood Miramar where they got engaged in October 2021.

