Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Alabama Barker's Birthday with Throwback Snaps of Her and Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian marked Alabama Barker's 17 birthday with a series of photos, including a couple that dated back to before she married Travis Barker

By
Published on December 24, 2022 04:46 PM
kourtney k posted for alabama Barker's birthday including throwback photos of her and penelope pre kravis
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is going down memory lane for Alabama Barker's birthday.

On Saturday, Kourtney marked her stepdaughter's 17th birthday with a series of throwback snaps via her Instagram Story.

She began with a kissy-face selfie that dates back to her and Travis Barker's pre-wedding festivities in May.

The POOSH founder, 43, followed it up with a mirror selfie that featured daughter Penelope Scotland Disick, 10, and Travis' two daughters Alabama, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. All daughters served as bridesmaids for the ceremony in Italy.

Travis and Moakler are also parents to son Landon Barker, 19.

kourtney k posted for alabama Barker's birthday including throwback photos of her and penelope pre kravis
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Continuing the birthday celebration, Kourtney included a sultry snap posing with Alabama, along with throwback images of Penelope and Alabama that were captured before Kourtney began dating Travis, 47.

On her own Instagram Story, Alabama showed off a diamond necklace the Blink-182 rocker gifted her with for her birthday.

"Thank you dad" Alabama wrote over the short clip.

Kourtney, who also shares sons Mason Dash Disick, 13, and Reign Aston Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick, opened up about having a blended family on the season 2 finale of The Kardashians.

In one clip, Alabama, Atiana, and Landon gather at Kourtney's home for dinner.

"Where am I sitting?" Travis asked as he approached the table.

RELTED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Dance to 'Can't Help Falling in Love' at Italian Wedding

"Your usual spot, like at your house," Kourtney said, referencing their unique living situation. "I did the same seats over here."

"Our family's expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for," the Lemme founder explained in a confessional spliced with scenes of them all at the table.

Kourtney continued, "I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing."

As Kourtney looked around the table and saw everyone on their phones, she proposed a "no technology rule."

"When the food gets here though, you guys got to put down your phones," Barker told his kids.

Both Atiana and Kourtney suggested they stack their phones in the middle of the table, to which Travis said, "Babe, I'm gonna make this rule at every dinner I have with you."

"I just want to say I love you and I appreciate you guys and I miss you guys every day," Landon said ahead of the food coming out, while in a confessional, Kourtney celebrated how Travis is "passionate about life" and a "really amazing father."

