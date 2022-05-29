The husband and wife were legally wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15 before their Italian wedding ceremony last weekend

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 2 Weeks Since Getting Marriage License with Travis Barker: 'Just Married'

Portofino, ITALY - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kourtney Kardashian is reflecting on the day she became a legal life partner to Travis Barker.

On Sunday, the Poosh founder posted a carousel of images from the special day in Santa Barbara, including a picture of their car's license plate that read "Just Married."

"Two weeks ago today, when we drove to the courthouse to sign our marriage license before our wedding ceremony in Italy," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

The couple famously wed in Portofino, Italy, on May 22 surrounded by their friends and family following a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in April.

Along with close family and friends, all six of their children were also in attendance for the ceremony: Kardashian's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Travis' son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

The bride wore a custom white mini-dress with a theatrically-long veil while the groom looked polished in a classic black suit. Both looks were crafted by Dolce & Gabbana.

They hosted their reception at the nearby 16th-century castle, Castello Brown, and shared their first dance as husband and wife to "Can't Help Falling in Love," as performed by Andrea Bocelli.

A source close to the happy couple told PEOPLE the KUWTK alum was all smiles for her big day.

"It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," the insider said. "She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding."

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Credit: Dani Michelle/Instagram

On Friday, the Kardashians star shared more pictures from her wedding reception on Instagram, showing the newlyweds getting cozy on a couch. Kardashian, 43, smiled as Barker, 46, kissed his way up her leg in multiple photos, ultimately making his way to her garter.

"Cheers to forever 🥂👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️🍾🦓🛥," she captioned the post.

Following the weekend of wedding celebrations in Italy, the reality star added her married last name to her Instagram profile on Monday.