Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Husband Travis Barker's Proposal with Throwbacks

After Travis Barker popped the question last October on a beach in Montecito, California, he and Kourtney Kardashian got legally married in Santa Barbara in May before having a bigger wedding in Italy

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on October 17, 2022 06:00 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A year has passed since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

The Kardashians star, 43, marked the first anniversary of the day her Blink-182 drummer husband, 46, popped the question during a beachfront proposal at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, where they were surrounded a sea of red roses arranged in a heart.

For the entire romantic setup, D.C.-based florist and Atelier Ashley Flowers owner Ashley Greer told PEOPLE it likely cost up to $54,000 to create.

"October 17," Kardashian wrote on Instagram with a red heart emoji, sharing some throwback photos from the love-filled occasion.

Barker wrote the same thing in his caption, but with a black heart emoji, celebrating the day with a black-and-white throwback photo from their Italian wedding weekend in May, in which he laced up his bride in a vintage 1998 Dolce & Gabbana black mini dress.

Although Barker's proposal to Kardashian was a beautiful occasion with most of their family and several close friends in attendance, the Poosh creator admitted on an episode of The Kardashians that she was upset her kids weren't there.

She correctly assumed it was her mother Kris Jenner's decision not to have Kourtney and Scott Disick's kids — Mason Dash, 12, Penelope Scotland, 10, and 7-year-old Reign Aston — at the proposal, so not to have to explain the occasion to Kourtney's ex.

"I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would've made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise," Kourtney said in a confessional, as she got a little choked up. "I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn't her best."

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her 'Thicker Body' Since Gaining 20 Lbs.: 'I Love Being Curvier'

PEOPLE confirmed in January 2021 that the longtime friends were dating, and they announced their engagement that October.

After getting legally married last May in Santa Barbara, California, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in a big Italian wedding in Portofino.

