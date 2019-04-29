Kourtney Kardashian Can't Decide Between Dating John Mayer and Leo DiCaprio: 'Can We Say Both?'

Kourtney Kardashian is single and ready to mingle — now, if only she could decide on a guy to go out with.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday where the host attempted to help her guest find love by challenging her to an impossible game of “Who’d You Rather?”

Among the choices? John Mayer, Post Malone, Trevor Noah, Shawn Mendes, Lewis Hamilton, Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Kardashian, 40, started the game off strong, choosing Mayer over both Malone and Noah. But when Mendes appeared on the screen, she considered changing course for the pop star.

“This is a good one,” she said with a smile.

But after poking fun at her habit of dating younger men, the reality star ultimately decided to stick with Mayer.

“I’m going to go with the direction I don’t normally go in,” she joked. “Mayer.”

Mayer, 41, appeared to be the clear winner — that is, until DiCaprio, 44, was introduced as a contender.

“Can we say both?” she said with a laugh. “Is this the ending? If this is the ending, we’ll just go with both.”

Though Mayer and Kardashian have long been rumored to have a flirty relationship, the two have maintained that they are just friends.

Kardashian, who shares three children with ex Scott Disick, was last romantically linked to Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat.

A source recently told PEOPLE that while Kardashian is dating, she’s careful about who she brings into life now that she’s found happiness within herself.

“Kourtney likes having someone in her life. She loves being a mom and that’s always her priority, but she can get lonely too,” the source said. “She goes on dates and has fun, but she doesn’t have a boyfriend and would never call any of these guys her ‘boyfriend.’ “