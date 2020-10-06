Kourtney Kardashian Calls TikTok Star Addison Rae an 'Angel' in Birthday Tribute: 'A Real Friendship'

Kourtney Kardashian has a sweet message for Addison Easterling (a.k.a. Addison Rae) on the TikTok star's 20th birthday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, celebrated her friend's big milestone on Tuesday by sharing a "real friendship reel" on her Instagram.

In the video, the pair coordinate in matching black ensembles and ponytails as they pose together in a mirrored box truck filled with flashing lights and disco balls. At one point, Easterling gives Kardashian a high five before busting out a dance move.

"Everyone wish a happy happy birthday to this angel @addisonraee (A real friendship reel 😝)," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

The Poosh founder also celebrated Easterling's birthday by posting photos of herself and the influencer on her Instagram Stories.

In one shot, the two wear nearly identical outfits while striking a pose by a piano. Another picture shows Kardashian and Easterling in matching bikinis by Lali & Layla Swimwear.

Kardashian captioned each photo with "happy," ending the last post in the series with the message: "birthday!! @addisonraee."

In June, Easterling opened up about her unlikely friendship with Kardashian, revealing that it was YouTube sensation David Dobrik who first made the introduction as a treat for the reality star's son Mason Disick, 10.

"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David," she said during an appearance on the Tom Ward Show. "We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok."

And after meeting, Easterling said she and Kardashian immediately hit it off.

"I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," she said. "We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

During an interview with PEOPLE this summer, Easterling said Kardashian has taught her the importance of tuning out hate and focusing on the positive.