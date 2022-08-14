Kourtney Kardashian Calls Herself a 'Tour Wife' as Husband Travis Barker Hits the Road

In a new post shared Saturday, the reality star shows some behind-the-scenes looks at her life on the road with her new husband

By
Published on August 14, 2022 02:56 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChLdvYksoB2/?hl=en. Kourt K and Travis B "Tour Wife"
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living that newlywed life on the road.

In a post made on Saturday, Kardashian shared a carousel of loved-up photos of her and her new husband while the couple travels across the country for musician Barker's job.

"Tour wife," the Poosh founder's caption says.

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, are on Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour, where they're not being shy about the PDA.

The photos show the reality star and Barker in a close embrace in the wings, lit by the purple and pink lights of the stage. Another features the newlyweds holding hands, Kardashian sporting a sheer white long-sleeved top with wide-leg, ripped jeans in a light denim.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Travis Barker and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty

Her husband's tattoos are on display in a shirtless look, paired with camo pants, a studded belt and a black beanie.

Kardashian also posted a video of Barker onstage drumming, the stage lights flashing.

The Blink-182 drummer commented on the post, "Tour life's better with you," with a black heart and devil face emoji.

On Friday, Barker and the reality star gave fans another dose of PDA — but this time, the drummer proved he could simultaneously do what he does best.

"Practice makes perfect 🥁," Barker, 46, captioned a video on Instagram of himself playing the drums, with Kardashian, 43, kissing him and sitting on his lap.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian later commented, "When you can't see and you're still the most 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Kardashian and Barker are spending their first summer as a married couple after the pair tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May.

Last month, Barker returned to the stage in his first public performance after being hospitalized for "life-threatening" pancreatitis in late June.

The musician surprised the crowd at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles while joining pal Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour. Kardashian was also in attendance at the event to support her husband.

A week before the performance, Barker and Kardashian updated fans on his well-being and the reality TV star said she was "so grateful to God for healing my husband." She also said she was grateful to their fans' prayers and the specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles "for taking such wonderful care" of them.

Related Articles
Travis Barker Plays the Drums with Kourtney on His Lap
Watch Travis Barker Play the Drums with Kourtney Kardashian on His Lap: 'Practice Makes Perfect'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChFfumvjC0C/ travisbarker Verified Learn something new everyday 🏄‍♂️🌊 7h
Travis Barker Shares Video of Himself Learning to Wakesurf: 'Something New Every Day'
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Travis Barker Plays Drums for MGK at Concert After Heath Scare — While Kourtney Cheers Him On!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Kourtney Kardashian 'Won't Leave' Travis Barker's Side in Hospital After Crippling Stomach Pain
CALABASAS, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Blink-182 drummer and Musink Tattoo and Music Festival curator Travis Barker at his home in Calabasas on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis After 'Complaining of Cramps': Source
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Travis Barker Hospitalized in Los Angeles, Wife Kourtney Kardashian by His Side: Report
Travis Barker
Alabama Barker Asks Followers to 'Please Send Your Prayers' as Dad Travis Is Reportedly Hospitalized
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) (L-R) Alabama Barker, Travis Barker, Atiana De La Hoya and Landon Asher Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia)
Atiana De La Hoya Thanks Fans for 'Love and Prayers' amid Stepdad Travis Barker's Hospitalization
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Machine Gun Kelly Says He 'Called It from the Beginning' with Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'K' on Husband Travis Barker: 'My Finest Work'
Kid Cudi, Travis Barker
Kid Cudi Says He's 'Prayin' for Travis Barker amid Hospitalization: 'I Love You'
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner
Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie Send Travis Barker a Massive Bouquet of Roses After Hospitalization
Landon Barker holds hands with rumored new girlfriend, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio as they leave Machine Dun Kelly's Madison Square Garden afterparty at Catch Steakhouse in New York.
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Hold Hands Leaving Afterparty for Machine Gun Kelly's Show
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker wedding photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Romantic Wedding Photos: 'Till Death Do Us Part'
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show Off PDA (and Mr. and Mrs. Jackets!) at Wedding Reception
PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kissing on a boat in Portofino. 20 May 2022 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA in Italy Ahead of Their Wedding Weekend