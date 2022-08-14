Kourtney Kardashian Calls Herself a 'Tour Wife' as Husband Travis Barker Hits the Road

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living that newlywed life on the road.

In a post made on Saturday, Kardashian shared a carousel of loved-up photos of her and her new husband while the couple travels across the country for musician Barker's job.

"Tour wife," the Poosh founder's caption says.

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, are on Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour, where they're not being shy about the PDA.

The photos show the reality star and Barker in a close embrace in the wings, lit by the purple and pink lights of the stage. Another features the newlyweds holding hands, Kardashian sporting a sheer white long-sleeved top with wide-leg, ripped jeans in a light denim.

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty

Her husband's tattoos are on display in a shirtless look, paired with camo pants, a studded belt and a black beanie.

Kardashian also posted a video of Barker onstage drumming, the stage lights flashing.

The Blink-182 drummer commented on the post, "Tour life's better with you," with a black heart and devil face emoji.

On Friday, Barker and the reality star gave fans another dose of PDA — but this time, the drummer proved he could simultaneously do what he does best.

"Practice makes perfect 🥁," Barker, 46, captioned a video on Instagram of himself playing the drums, with Kardashian, 43, kissing him and sitting on his lap.

Kardashian later commented, "When you can't see and you're still the most 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Kardashian and Barker are spending their first summer as a married couple after the pair tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May.

Last month, Barker returned to the stage in his first public performance after being hospitalized for "life-threatening" pancreatitis in late June.

The musician surprised the crowd at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles while joining pal Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour. Kardashian was also in attendance at the event to support her husband.

A week before the performance, Barker and Kardashian updated fans on his well-being and the reality TV star said she was "so grateful to God for healing my husband." She also said she was grateful to their fans' prayers and the specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles "for taking such wonderful care" of them.