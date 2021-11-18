Kourtney Kardashian Buys Fiancé Travis Barker His 'Dream Car' as a 46th Birthday Present

"When your dream girl gets you your dream car," Travis Barker wrote alongside black-and-white images showing him with a classic Buick and his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian went all out for Travis Barker's birthday!

To celebrate the musician's 46th trip around the sun, Kardashian, 42, bought him what looked to be a classic black '80s-era Buick, as seen on the Blink-182 drummer's Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alongside a black-and-white gallery showing the couple dressed in skeleton sweatsuits and posing in and around the new car, Barker wrote, "When your dream girl gets you your dream car," tagging Kardashian.

The pictures showed the pair in the car in front of the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California, and also embracing just outside of the vehicle.

As seen on Kardashian's Instagram Story, the festivities for Barker's birthday extended far beyond the lavish gift, as they also recently made a celebratory trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

While there, they were treated to a live mariachi band and birthday cake, as well as a lavish spread of black balloons and window lettering spelling, "Happy birthday Travis."

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney & Travis and Megan Fox & MGK: Celebrity Astrology Investigation

Kardashian and two of her three children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, were also seen riding horseback on the beach in Cabo.

Barker and Kardashian became engaged in October after nearly a year of dating. The reality star said yes following a lavish beachside proposal featuring a multitude of roses and candles.

Over the weekend, the pair attended family friend Simon Huck's wedding, and teased their own upcoming nuptials.

Kardashian shared a sweet series of photos from the festivities that featured her and Barker holding hands and laughing.

"Going to the chapel," she captioned the post, tagging Huck and his groom Phil Riportella, and adding a champagne glass emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Barker then commented, "Our turn next," with a red rose emoji.

A source told PEOPLE last month that while the engagement was still fresh, it was only a matter of time before the Poosh founder and the drummer made it down the aisle.