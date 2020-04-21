Kourtney Kardashian Says Brother Rob Kardashian Gifted Her 'Favorite Birthday Present'

Rob Kardashian takes the cake for giving sister Kourtney Kardashian the most sentimental gift for her birthday this past weekend.

The Poosh creator, who turned 41 on Saturday, revealed in a since-expired Instagram Story that her younger brother gifted her something that couldn’t be bought in a store — her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s record collection.

Kourtney snapped a picture of the nostalgic gift, which included vinyls from artists like Neil Young, Etta James, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, James Taylor, and the late Bill Withers.

The reality star shared that the vintage gift was her “favorite birthday present” this year.

Rob wasn’t the only Kardashian sibling to give Kourtney a special birthday surprise.

On Saturday, the mother of three shared a picture of a very special Minnie Mouse balloon display she had received on behalf of sister Khloé Kardashian and her 2-year-old daughter True. “The things that make me happy,” she wrote alongside a photo of the sentimental decoration.

That same day, the birthday girl’s sisters and loved ones gathered outside Kourtney’s home to surprise her with a parade as they practiced social distancing. Many cheered with posters and decorated their vehicles with balloons as they lined Kourtney’s driveway.

“Kourtney had a fun birthday. She was just grateful to wake up with her kids around. She is always the happiest with her kids,” a source told PEOPLE. “She received multiple flower deliveries and felt very treated. Her family and friends also celebrated her with a drive-by parade.”

“About 20 cars lined the street outside Kourtney’s house. Everyone that she loves showed up. The cars were decorated with balloons and ‘Happy Birthday,’ ” added a second source. “It was a surprise for Kourtney and she loved it.”

While Kourtney wasn’t able to throw a birthday bash due to the coronavirus pandemic, the reality star still received loving messages on social media.

Kendall Jenner sent her older sibling a birthday tribute, posting several throwback photos on her Instagram Story. “My smallest, big sister @kourtneykardash,” the model wrote.

Khloé was also among the first to wish her sister a happy birthday, as she noted just how “blessed” she feels to have Kourtney as her “best friend.”

“In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that,” she wrote. “You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life.”

A day before her birthday, the mom of three reminisced about her celebrations last year when she took a bike ride with her friends. “Last year on my birthday(don’t video and bicycle folks)!” she wrote on Instagram, along with a slideshow of group photos and videos.

