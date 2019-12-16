Kourtney Kardashian was at a crossroads on the season 17 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

As fans know, this season saw serious tensions arise between the Kardashian sisters over Kourtney’s “boundaries” when it comes to the show, with Kim and Khloé complaining about having to “pick up the slack” in moments when Kourtney refused to film.

On Sunday’s episode, momager Kris Jenner got the sisters together and admitted she felt “frustrated and anxious” about how much they had been fighting. She suggested they take a trip to Wyoming in order to “press a reset button, and really get everybody back to the family I know and love.”

The trip was off to a less-than-ideal start when Kylie Jenner canceled at the last minute. Needless to say, Kendall Jenner, who flew in from London to make it, was miffed.

“She doesn’t really leave L.A. much,” said Kendall, 24. “But it’s two hours away and it’s two days of your life. It’s so stupid.”

“I get that Kylie didn’t want to come because she wanted to hang out with Travis [Scott] and [her daughter] Stormi, but it would have been nice to see her and hang out and have a family experience,” she continued. “We all have things we need to do and we all made it a point to be here.”

But — pun intended — the show must go on, and on it went. Upon arrival in Wyoming, Kris, 64, arranged for the family to go on a cattle drive, a nod to Kourtney’s first reality TV venture back in the day on a short-lived show called Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive. In the van on the way there, she urged her daughters to each pick a person and express what part of their relationship they wanted to strengthen.

Both Khloé, 35, and Kim, 39, said they wanted to mend their relationships with Kourtney, 40, while Kendall pointed out that there was “a lot of judgment” between all of them.

“The love we have is so unique and it’s so special,” Kris reminded them. “We have to treat it like a little precious gift from God.”

Unfortunately, the cattle drive and the ropes course that followed — both activities intended to improve communication amongst the family — ended up backfiring. At one point during the ropes course, Kourtney started taunting and booing Khloé with a megaphone, prompting Khloé to declare her a “bully” and a “bitch.” Kourtney insisted she had been kidding, but the damage was already done.

“When Khloé calls me a bully, it’s just the exact opposite,” Kourtney said. “I feel like I’ve been bullied for the last two years by Kim and Khloé, if I don’t do something that fits their mold of how they want me to be. I just think no matter what, my sisters, they’re always looking for a reason to give me s—.”

Back at the lodge, Kourtney threatened to fly home.

“Why would I want to be here with a bunch of people who literally, they just pick on me?” she said. “Why is there this constant need to criticize?”

“After Khloé lashing out at me at the ropes course, I just feel defeated,” she admitted. “I can never win with them. It can never be light and fun anymore, everyone takes everything so personally, including myself. It’s just not enjoyable to hang out together.”

But Kendall convinced her to stay so they could all work on it together, confessing that even she feels “like the odd one out at all times.”

At dinner that night, a discussion arose about the future of the show, which premiered in 2007 on E!

“If we continue to work together and try to be respectful of what everyone else’s needs are around us and listen to what each other are saying, I think that we can definitely carry on filming this show,” Kris said, adding that they should be “united and do it as long as everybody is happy.”

Once again, Kourtney reiterated that they needed to “be respectful of each other’s boundaries.”

“If everyone acted like you did, filming-wise, then we’d absolutely have no show,” Kim said.

“I have three kids that are my priority more than the show,” Kourtney fired back. “Why do I have to say it 25 times? I’m not going to change my mind.”

“What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point,” she continued. “Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”

In a confessional, Kourtney said she had reached her limit.

“It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point,” she said. “I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore.”

“I think that she’s really torn on what she should do,” Kim said of her sister. “Does she stay on the show, or does she get off and live a different life that she claims she’s wanted for so long? I hope that Kourtney finds clarity in whatever decision that she chooses to make. I just want her to feel like she’s at peace.”

“I never want my sisters to be sad or upset,” Khloé added. “I think everybody has to do what’s best for them.”

Ultimately, the trip came to a peaceful —and hilarious — conclusion: a dinner where each person dressed up as another member of the famous family. Khloé went as Kris, Kris as Khloé, Kourtney as Kim, Kim as Kourtney and Kendall as Kylie.

Kylie and Kendall even managed to hash things out over the phone, and Kylie, 22, promised to make it up to her sister. “I love Kendall so much and now seeing all of the sentimental value that this trip has, I am bummed out that I missed it,” she said. “But at the same time I know I need to be here and hold it down.”

Kendall was understanding. “At the end of the day, she’s my best friend,” she said of Kylie. “We have so much fun, we talk all the time. I am really looking forward to having some quality time with Kylie back in L.A.”

“I really have such appreciation for all of my girls,” said Kris. “I think the thing I love the most if their sense of humor — the fact that we were all able to come together and make fun of each other in the most delightful way … I’m really optimistic for the future.”

“What I pray for is that the girls respect each other, learn to work together again and just genuinely enjoy being together,” she added. “Because that’s what it’s all about.”

During a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney revealed that she would be taking a step back from the reality show to focus on her children with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”