Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Younes Trolls Himself on Instagram After Leaving Shady Comment

Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend Younes Bendjima is poking fun at himself.

On Thursday, Kardashian, 39, posted a leg-baring photo of herself lounging in bed. Bendjima, 25, left a playful comment on his girlfriend’s Instagram post after receiving backlash for criticizing her sexy snaps.

“Hmmm well… ok for this one,” Bendjima commented alongside an emoji with its tongue sticking out.

After Kardashian’s close friend Simon Huck replied to his comment with an eye-roll emoji, Bendjima did his best to clear the air and explain his joke.

“Let me just play around fam,” he wrote.

The comment comes days after Kardashian posted a photo of herself posing in a thong bikini, which Bendjima reportedly dissed in a since-deleted comment.

“That’s what you need to show to get likes?” he commented according to TMZ.

But while Bendjima insists his comments are jokes, a source told PEOPLE he has never been a fan of his girlfriend’s revealing shots.

“He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media,” said the source. “He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it’s her job, but wants her to post more covered up pictures.”

The mother of three recently returned from an extravagant European vacation that she spent with her boyfriend and her three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and Penelope, 5.

During the three-week trip, Kardashian traveled around Italy and posted multiple photos on Instagram showing off her toned physique in bathing suits, including two photos of her eating bread in a bikini while on a yacht.

While Kardashian racked up millions of likes on the photos, Bendjima apparently doesn’t like that the photos are being shared with the world.

“He has always had a problem with this,” added the source. “This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past.”

Kardashian and Bendjima, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, took their relationship public in Cannes last May. Ever since, they’ve enjoyed several trips to luxe locations, from St. Tropez to Egypt, and their blossoming romance was documented on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In December, a source told PEOPLE things between Kardashian and Bendjima are “definitely serious.”

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” said the insider. “Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”