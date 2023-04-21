Kourtney Kardashian Has a Bowling Birthday Party with Family, Husband Travis Barker — See the Photos

Khloé and Kim Kardashian joined their sister's 44th birthday bash at a bowling alley, as did Kris Jenner, Travis Barker and Kourtney's two youngest kids

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 08:38 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos From Bowling Birthday Party with Sisters and Kids
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 44th birthday with her family. Photo: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian was bowled over by her birthday celebrations.

The Poosh founder continued celebrating turning 44 years old this week at a bowling-alley birthday bash with her family, and friends including Simon Huck.

Sharing a series of snapshots from the celebrations on Thursday, Kourtney revealed that she was joined by her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, their mom Kris Jenner and her two youngest children Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Husband Travis Barker was also in attendance and posed for a number of pictures with the Kardashians star, who wore a "Birthday Girl" headband with a black bralette, animal-print pants and a matching jacket with fur trim.

In one photo, the couple can be seen lying in one of the bowling lanes. While Kourtney looked directly at the camera, the Blink-182 drummer, 47, placed a hand on his wife's stomach.

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker.
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.
L: Caption Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker. PHOTO: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
R: Caption Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. PHOTO: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

The birthday girl was treated to two cakes — one with white frosting and covered in strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, and a second featuring a black-and-white photo of her and Barker.

In another fun snap, Khloé, 38, stuck out her tongue as she picked up her big sister, who also stuck out her tongue and made the peace sign with her hand.

Another shot showed Kim holding up a cheeky birthday card she'd bought for Kourtney, which read, "I'm proud to call you my sister. Hopefully this makes up for all the other things I've called you."

"I was really proud of my card lol," wrote Kim, 42, in the comments section.

"🎂🎳🎈," Kourtney captioned the images, which also showed her licking frosting off one cake.

The reality star's bowling party seemingly came after she enjoyed a birthday getaway in California with her husband, which she branded a "dream."

"Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream," Kourtney captioned the carousel of photos, which began with a picture of a bed covered in and surrounded by rose petals and bouquets of red roses at the luxury San Ysidro Ranch.

During the trip, the couple also dined at the Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito — which is just down the road from the Rosewood Miramar, where they got engaged in October 2021. There, they tucked into risotto and breadsticks.

On top of great food, Kourtney's birthday was also filled with flowers and a surprise performance from a mariachi band.

In a clip posted to her Instagram Story Wednesday, Kourtney opened up a gate to a driveway to reveal a mariachi band, who then played and sang for her.

"Oh my God, that is so crazy," she laughed at the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney also showed off her gifts on social media, including a huge bouquet of colorful tulips in a dark gray vase from her three kids: Reign, Penelope and Mason, 13, all of whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

The flowers were accompanied by a hot pink balloon letter arrangement that read, "Happy Birthday Mom Love MPR."

In a sweet clip showing off the flowers, one of her children could be heard shouting in the background, "Happy Birthday!", to which Kourtney responded, "Thank you."

Related Articles
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Alabama Barker Pens Birthday Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian: 'I Wouldn't Want Another Stepmom'
Naomi Judd; Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd Says She Thinks of Mom Naomi 'Constantly' as She Celebrates First Birthday Without Her
Khloé Kardashian
Which 'Love Is Blind' Star Prompted Khloé Kardashian to Tease 'Some of Us Single K Sisters Should Go on'?
Khloe Kardashian brings her toddler with her to the gym
Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy Watches Her Work Out at the Gym — See the Adorable Videos
Kourtney Kardashian Says Turning 44 Was a ‘Dream’ As She Shares Snaps From Birthday Getaway With Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Turning 44 During 'Dream' Birthday Getaway with Travis Barker
christine brown
Christine Brown Has a Tasty 51st Birthday Date with Fiancé David: 'Blessed to Have Someone to Laugh with'
Travis Barker Shares Cheeky Photo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian on Her Birthday: 'My Soulmate'
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Butt-Baring Cutout Leggings in Photo Shared by Husband Travis Barker
Kyle Richards walks the red carpet as she hosts "A Night Of Music" In Support Of The National Alliance On Mental Health
Kyle Richards Says She Hopes to Reconcile with Sister Kathy Hilton: 'It Takes Time' (Exclusive)
KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS
How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 'Dance' Through Their Morning Routine as New 'Live' Co-Hosts (Exclusive)
Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up with Stormi and Aire in Cute Home Video
Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up with Stormi and Aire in Cute Home Video
Travis Barker Wishes Soulmate Kourtney Kardashian Happy Birthday
Travis Barker Wishes His 'Soulmate' Kourtney Kardashian a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey
Larsa Pippen Is 'Crazy in Love' with Marcus Jordan — but 1 'RHOM' Costar Says It's 'Too Early' for Marriage Talk
Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She and Sister Kourtney Are 'Twin Souls' in Gushing 44th Birthday Tribute
Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall Jenner at Coachella Amid Her Rumored Romance with Bad Bunny
Kylie Jenner Joins Sister Kendall at Coachella amid Model's Rumored Romance with Bad Bunny
HommeGirls Reveals Volume 9, Featuring Cover Star Kylie Jenner Additional Cover Stars Include Kiko Mizuhara, Paloma Elsesser, Alek Wek, and Emily Ratajkowski
Kylie Jenner Recalls Sneaking Out as a Teen and Taking Mom Kris's Car: 'As Bad as It Got'
Kim Kardashian, Michael Rubin and REFORM Alliance’s Future Shapers Advisory Council Visit California State Prison, Los Angeles County https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1Dwo1G6rW5hgGXPOXPx-CFswyvbHGzFXu Photo Credit: REFORM Alliance
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Visit Calif. Prison to Hear Inmates' Experiences