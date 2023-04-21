Kourtney Kardashian Has a Bowling Birthday Party with Family, Husband Travis Barker — See the Photos

Kourtney Kardashian was bowled over by her birthday celebrations.

The Poosh founder continued celebrating turning 44 years old this week at a bowling-alley birthday bash with her family, and friends including Simon Huck.

Sharing a series of snapshots from the celebrations on Thursday, Kourtney revealed that she was joined by her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, their mom Kris Jenner and her two youngest children Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Husband Travis Barker was also in attendance and posed for a number of pictures with the Kardashians star, who wore a "Birthday Girl" headband with a black bralette, animal-print pants and a matching jacket with fur trim.

In one photo, the couple can be seen lying in one of the bowling lanes. While Kourtney looked directly at the camera, the Blink-182 drummer, 47, placed a hand on his wife's stomach.

The birthday girl was treated to two cakes — one with white frosting and covered in strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, and a second featuring a black-and-white photo of her and Barker.

In another fun snap, Khloé, 38, stuck out her tongue as she picked up her big sister, who also stuck out her tongue and made the peace sign with her hand.

Another shot showed Kim holding up a cheeky birthday card she'd bought for Kourtney, which read, "I'm proud to call you my sister. Hopefully this makes up for all the other things I've called you."

"I was really proud of my card lol," wrote Kim, 42, in the comments section.

"🎂🎳🎈," Kourtney captioned the images, which also showed her licking frosting off one cake.

The reality star's bowling party seemingly came after she enjoyed a birthday getaway in California with her husband, which she branded a "dream."

"Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream," Kourtney captioned the carousel of photos, which began with a picture of a bed covered in and surrounded by rose petals and bouquets of red roses at the luxury San Ysidro Ranch.

During the trip, the couple also dined at the Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito — which is just down the road from the Rosewood Miramar, where they got engaged in October 2021. There, they tucked into risotto and breadsticks.

On top of great food, Kourtney's birthday was also filled with flowers and a surprise performance from a mariachi band.

In a clip posted to her Instagram Story Wednesday, Kourtney opened up a gate to a driveway to reveal a mariachi band, who then played and sang for her.

"Oh my God, that is so crazy," she laughed at the camera.

Kourtney also showed off her gifts on social media, including a huge bouquet of colorful tulips in a dark gray vase from her three kids: Reign, Penelope and Mason, 13, all of whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

The flowers were accompanied by a hot pink balloon letter arrangement that read, "Happy Birthday Mom Love MPR."

In a sweet clip showing off the flowers, one of her children could be heard shouting in the background, "Happy Birthday!", to which Kourtney responded, "Thank you."