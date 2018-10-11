Kourtney Kardashian Beams While Out with Luka Sabbat After Source Says 'It's Not Serious'

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat may not be super serious, but they clearly enjoy spending time together.

The couple attended an event for the fashion label Off-White on Wednesday. Kardashian, 39, and Sabbat, 20, smiling as they left together.

The reality star dressed casually for the event, wearing a sheer grey tank top and snakeskin pants. The grown-ish actor donned a black sweatshirt and matching pants.

Despite their frequent appearances out and about together, a source recently shared that they’re simply having fun.

“It’s nothing serious right now,” the source said about Kardashian and Sabbat. “It makes her feel good to have these hot, young guys who are interested in her.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Goes Shopping with 20-Year-Old New Love Interest Luka Sabbat

Over the weekend, Kardashian and her younger sister Kendall Jenner enjoyed a double lunch date with Sabbat and Anwar Hadid at Nobu Malibu. The foursome was joined by a few other friends, and Kardashian also brought her 8-year-old son Mason (with ex Scott Disick) to the meal.

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images; Greg Doherty/Getty Images; Toby Zerna / Newspix / Getty Images

“Luka is also good friends with Kendall,” the source said. “He’s young and is going with the flow. If everyone’s saying, ‘Hang out with Kourtney,’ he’s going to hang out with her.”

Kardashian and Sabbat, a model and actor, were first linked after a whirlwind weekend in September that took them from Los Angeles to Chicago. They were seen outside L.A.’s The Nice Guy on a Friday and at TAO Chicago and Chicago’s FOUND Hotel parties on a Saturday.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s ‘Ashamed’ of Her ‘Disgusting’ Family: ‘It’s Just Gross’

The two started hanging out shortly after Kardashian split from Younes Bendjima in August.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s inner circle thinks that Sabbat is a positive change of pace from Bendjima.

“All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka,” the source said.

“None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20!” the source added. “They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down to earth and good guy.”