The couple is set to tie the knot in Italy at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in the seaside town of Portofino

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Festivities Kick Off: 'You Can Feel All the Love'

PORTOFINO, ITALY - MAY 20: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen out in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding celebration is in full swing!

The soon-to-be newlyweds began their festivities in Italy with a special dinner at Ristorante Puny on Friday, a source tells PEOPLE.

"You can feel all the love. Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis," the source says.

The insider adds that romance is in the air, "It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"

PORTOFINO, ITALY - MAY 20: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen out in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images) Credit: NINO/GC Images

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, were joined by their friends and loved ones for a personalized dinner to celebrate their love ahead of their nuptials.

"They have a special menu with Italian wine, hand-made trofie al pesto pasta, sea bass and coffee parfaits," the source says of their meal. "The menu is decorated with a heart."

For the dinner, Kardashian wore a sexy red structured bodysuit with a sheer skirt and a matching fur stole by Dolce & Gabbana. Her groom wore a black tweed jacket with classic tailored pants, also by Dolce & Gabbana.

The couple is set to marry at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in the seaside town of Portofino.

Located on the coast of northern Italy just southeast of the city of Genoa, Portofino is certainly a picture-perfect wedding location. Not only does the castle boast breathtaking views of Portofino bay and the Mediterranean Sea, it's also rich in history.

Castello Brown was a military stronghold dating all the way back to 1425, according to the venue's website. In the eighteenth century, the castle fell under French rule, and Napoleon Bonaparte even guarded the structure with his troops in an effort to ward off British ships passing through.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 rocker, who got engaged in October 2021, legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara on Sunday, an insider told PEOPLE. Their close friends and family were present for the intimate ceremony.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," the source said. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

Ahead of their legal ceremony, Kardashian and Barker had a "practice wedding" after the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas last month. The ceremony took place at around 2 a.m. local time at One Love Wedding Chapel, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the ceremony.

Kardashian and Barker did not obtain a marriage license, and Kourtney clarified a few days later that it wasn't a legal marriage.